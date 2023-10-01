Mina Starsiak Hawk ‘Heartbroken’ Over 2 Chicks & a Hammer Business Update

2023 is a year of big changes for HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk. In August 2023, Starsiak Hawk announced the end of her long-running series “Good Bones” after its current eighth season finishes airing, and now she’s marking the end of another long-running business venture of hers, the Two Chicks and a Hammer District Co. retail store.

“We’re heartbroken to share that Two Chicks District Co. will be closing to the public at the end of 2023,” Starsiak Hawk shared in a September 29 post on her business’s Instagram page, “As a small business, the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during the unprecedented times we opened in, during COVID. The incredibly difficult decision to close the store is one that I have not made lightly.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Thanks Her Loyal Customers for Their Support

The Two Chicks’ District Co. shop opened its doors on June 20, 2020, only a few months into the COVID-19 Pandemic. The renovation of the commercial space was featured in a season five episode of “Good Bones”. According to IndyStar, Starsiak Hawk said at the time of her store’s opening that she wanted it to be more than just a tourist attraction for fans of the show, though. “It’s not just a store that’s a destination because of the show, but actually a stronghold in the community,” Starsiak Hawk shared.

Starsiak Hawk repeated this sentiment in her post about the store’s closing, and shared a message of gratitude for fans who have remained loyal to her in the three years since the District Co.’s opening.

“My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels, and understand that this news may come as a disappointment,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her post’s caption, “Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is.”

Fans shared sweet sentiments with the HGTV host in her comment section, with one user writing, “I’m sorry to hear this. You’ve worked so hard for everything you have and it hurts my heart a bit to see this. Here’s hoping for new and better adventures on the horizon for you and your family.”

“So sad. Losing the show and now closing the store. 😢” another fan added.

“Super sad! As I never have been able to make it to Indy to shop in person I have purchased online. Wishing you the best in the next chapter, whatever you decide is best for your family. All of your fans are here for it! ❤️” a third fan commented.

“Sorry 😢 but the cliche is true – and another door will open,” wrote Starsiak Hawk’s fellow HGTV host Hilary Farr (from “Love It or List It”).

2 Chicks District Co. Had to Unexpectedly Close the Day After Its Announcement

Although the Two Chick District Co. closing isn’t set to take place until the end of 2023, it appears Starsiak Hawk’s team experienced a bump in the road one day after their closing announcement on September 30, when the business’s Instagram account shared that they would be closed for the day “due to a staffing issue.”

Aside from this staffing issue, the store is currently set to remain open each week from Thursday through Monday. Starsiak Hawk also shared in her official closing announcement that the store would be having a “going out of business sales beginning on October 26th, 2023 in conjunction with the launch of the Holiday Drop”.

