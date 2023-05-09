Ben & Erin Napier Reveal Their Favorite ‘Home Town Takeover’ Project

Ben and Erin Napier brought inspiration from their hometown to Fort Morgan, Colorado. The “Home Town Takeover” hosts revealed on Instagram that their favorite project of season 2 has ties to Erin’s family.

In the Instagram video, the couple agreed that their “best” project was “the massive fishing lure for the grain billboard.”

“It was really fun because we based it on a lure that my dad has that my grandfather gave him,” Erin explained in the clip. “We made it an exact replica. It was really, really fun. We geeked out on it.”

The HGTV stars transformed a grain bin along the highway into a billboard. They had it painted with a mural of a fish jumping out of a stream and the slogan, “Get hooked on Fort Morgan.” In a preview of the upcoming project, Ben installs their replica lure ahead of the fish’s mouth.

“We sort of spent way too much time on this fishing lure that people are going to be driving by at 70 miles an hour,” Ben quipped in the video.

He issued a call to fans to send them pictures of the billboard if they are near Fort Morgan, Colorado.

“When we have something like the grain bin beside the highway, the cost is going to be minimal,” Erin explained in the sneak peek. “But then the value of when people pull off and they each spend $100 in your town on gas and food and some experience shopping. Think of how that changes the town.”

Ben and Erin rose to fame on “Home Town,” renovating homes around their community of Laurel, Mississippi. They took their mission to revitalize small towns on the road, renovating Wetumpka, Alabama on season 1 of “Home Town Takeover.” For season 2, the Napiers enlisted the help of “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs.

The grain bin makeover will be featured in the upcoming episode, “Get Hooked on Fort Morgan.” HGTV.com lists its airdate as Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“Dave and Jenny focus on a young couple who want to use their trendy clothing business to inspire the youth to invest in Fort Morgan, Colorado,” according to the episode description. “Also, Ben and Erin look to help the town thrive with a special project to lure people off the nearby highway.”

Ben & Erin Napier Are Focusing on Community Projects

The two couples, with the help of 10 HGTV and Food Network stars, completed “18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV explained in a press release. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

The Napiers tackled community projects while the Arkansas-based stars renovated homes and local businesses. As viewers have already seen, Ben and Erin commissioned two murals, made over Main Street and created a Prairie Maze.

‘Home Town Takeover’ Showcases ‘the Power of Community’

The season 2 premiere drew in more than four million viewers, HGTV reported.

“HGTV fans clearly love watching the Napiers and the Marrs come together with Food Network and HGTV all-star guest experts to give Fort Morgan a boost,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “‘Home Town Takeover’ embodies the power of community – we are stronger when we band together to achieve a common goal, which makes for compelling storytelling.”

