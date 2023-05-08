‘Rock the Block’ Alum Teases New HGTV Show

Tiffany Brooks is coming back to HGTV, revealing on Instagram that she is filming the pilot for a new show.

In a construction site photo, the 43-year-old posed in jeans, a plaid shirt and matching leather jacket and boots. “I just be out here breaking peoples walls and things!” she captioned the post on April 29, 2023. “This morning I am working in Oak Park Illinois on a historical home and a historical neighborhood! I have officially fallen in love with this family, this project, and this house!! I cannot wait for you guys to see what I’m working on!”

Her followers will have to wait for more information, but she already has a fan in the “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington. “Those boots clearly are made for more than walking !😂 Can’t wait for this!!!” he commented on her post.

She starred in season 2 of the competition series, partnering with “My Lottery Dream Home” star David Bromstad. The pair eventually lost to “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt. Brooks made her network debut as the season 8 winner of “Design Star.” She went on to star in “$50k Three Ways.”

Tiffany Brooks Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her New Show

The Chicago-based interior designer previously hinted on Instagram that she had a new show in the works. She posted a behind-the-scenes look at filming confessionals.

“Behind the scenes 🎥🎞️✨” Brooks captioned the photos on April 27, 2023. “Working on something new this morning!! ☺️ I think y’all are going to LOVE it!!! 🎉🥳”

Tiffany Brooks Designed the HGTV Smart Home 2023

Brooks returned to design the HGTV Smart Home for the ninth consecutive year, People reported.

This year’s 3,095-square-foot house is located on two acres in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to People. The outlet reported that it boasts three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and “high-tech appliances.”

“This year’s home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds,” Brooks told People. She added to the outlet that the house leans “into the city’s local culture” and “captures the energy of Santa Fe through its historic architecture with a technological twist.”

Fans can enter the sweepstakes through June 9, 2023. According to People, the winner gets the house, its furnishings, $100,000 and a new Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan.

“Every year I work my ass off to top my creation from the year before,” Brooks teased on Instagram in January 2023. “I try to give you all not just a tech savvy home, but a place even I’d love to call home. And this year I am so excited to say it’s my FAVORITE yet! I can’t wait for you all to see the detail, the thought, and creativity that made this something special and like no other!!”

She also co-hosted the 2023 television special previewing the property with “What’s Wrong With That House?” star Joe Mazza. It premiered on HGTV on April 28, 2023.

