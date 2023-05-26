Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Open Their Home to Fans

HGTV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have called many places home over the years, including Los Angeles and New York City, but now they’re letting their fans experience a piece of their home life. Berkus and Brent announced in a May 25 Instagram post that they are listing their Montauk home for short-term rentals on Airbnb starting later this month.

“We’re now Hosts on [Airbnb]! Our home in Montauk has been a place where we’ve created so many wonderful memories as a family over the years and so it’s extra special to be able to share it through [Airbnb] this summer. Check out the link in my bio for our listing! Bookings open May 31 @ 1pm ET. #airbnbpartner,” Berkus captioned the post, which featured a video of him and Brent talking about their listing and why they wanted to open up their home.

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent List Their Home on Airbnb

Berkus and Brent’s Airbnb home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, is a short walk from the beach, and was decorated personally by Berkus and Brent, with each piece of furniture being handpicked by the couple.

The first visitors at Berkus and Brent’s Airbnb will receive a special deal, as the couple wrote in their listing for the property, “The first one-night stay (for up to 2 guests) in our Montauk home will take place on Saturday, June 10. Guests can request to book this stay for a special price of $19, a nod to the year we bought our home, beginning Wednesday, May 31 at 1 p.m. ET. Following the initial guest stay, the home will be available for additional summer bookings in the Luxe category.”

Neutral tones paired with warm wood accents throughout the home’s entire interior, with each room containing some wooden element, be it in the flooring, along the walls, or in the furniture.

“That house is absolutely gorgeous but looks so comfy!!!” one follower commented on Berkus’ post after viewing the listing.

The couple shared their underrated “host hacks” in Berkus’ video as well, with Brent saying that his hack is “Phone chargers. Any type of charger,” and Berkus adding, “nice shampoo and hand soap. We leave products that we use every day [in our listing]”.

Jeremiah Brent Landed a Magazine Cover

Besides showing off their Montauk home, Brent shared a peek at another design of his that was featured in Domino Magazine, with Brent gracing the May 2023 issue’s cover.

“One of the things I started doing as a firm a couple of years ago is creating a soul and crafting a narrative for each project,” Brent told Domino Magazine of his design process. Brent’s narrative-driven design work was carried into this latest cover project, which was the Palm Springs home of a couple who met later in life.

Brent opened up about how his relationship with Berkus has helped influence the way he sees design as a collaborative process. “I never want to become one of those crotchety old designers, like, ‘No, no, no, it doesn’t work that way.’ It’s not true!” Brent said, “I’m married to another decorator. And I’ve seen, just through some of our conflicts and opinions, how the most beautiful things have come out of it. It means a lot to sit across from a client and not be a dictator but be a collaborator.”

