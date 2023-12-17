Page Turner Opens Up About Loss of Her ‘First Love’

HGTV star Page Turner is opening up about the loss of a close friend. “My first love, Jakim. I will never forget our most beautiful conversation last week, that was also our last. The laughs, the tears, so many memories visited in just 39 minutes,” Turner wrote in a December 16 Instagram post.

Her caption accompanied a video slideshow of her and her late friend Jakim. The pair were photographed together at a school dance as children, but Turner also had photos of them spending time together as adults. She also included a screenshot of her phone records with him showing the 39-minute call the two shared before his passing.

Turner went on in her caption, writing, “I will never forget your laugh & your smile and how first loves became forever friends (even through the times I had to pull up to Westchester High in my uniform in a fury 🤣 🤣)… Thank you for never missing calling me on my birthday, every single year, for 34 years 😭. This is a tough one, Jakim. I will always love you, talk about you & will never forget you.”

Fans Send Page Turner Their Condolences

While Turner kept the specifics behind Jakim’s passing private, fans were touched by her post and shared their condolences with the “Fix My Flip” star in her comment section.

“What an amazing, awesome spirit he was I just spoke to him not even three weeks ago. missed until we see him again,” one friend commented.

“My condolences 💐 and I’m happy for the both of you for getting to experience such a beautiful and authentic relationship. Prayers of love, strength and light headed your way from the east coast. Hold on!” another user added.

“So sorry for the loss of your dear friend, Page. Prayers for his family. May Jakim rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏽 ✝️ 🤍 🕊️,” a third follower wrote.

“My sincere condolences to you and his family. Praying God’s comfort and peace consumes you during this difficult time. 🧡🙏🏽,” another user shared.

Turner sent her own condolences to Jakim’s family, ending her caption by writing, “Prayers & love for your beautiful Sons, Mommy, Sister, the little homie Jamal and your amazing wife, Tia. They will always be in my thoughts & prayers. Rest in Love & Healing Jay … PS – No one will admit it, but you were always the finest Gent 🤣 🤣 ❤️ ❤️‍🩹 🙏🏽.”

Page Turner Ready for New HGTV Show ‘Battle on the Mountain’

Although she is now focused on grieving the loss of her close friend, days prior on December 13, Turner shared a post of behind-the-scenes photos and videos for HGTV’s forthcoming competition series “Battle on the Mountain”. The new series is set to premiere on Monday, January 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and will follow three teams of two as the compete to raise the value of their similar Colorado mountain homes.

The teams will be coached by HGTV stars Rico León (“Rico to the Rescue”), Kim Myles (“Design Star: Next Gen”), and Kim Wolfe (“Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”). Turner is set to appear as a guest judge for one of the episode’s weekly challenges, and from the looks of her Instagram post, she will be joined by Jasmine Roth (“Help! I Wrecked My House”) as the two were spending quite a bit of time together on set.

