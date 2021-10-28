PHOTOS: Jenn Todryk Has Halloween-Themed Photo Shoot With Husband

HGTV star Jenn Todryk and her husband Mike Todryk got into the Halloween spirit by having a festive photo shoot.

Jenn Todryk Shared Halloween-Themed Pictures on Instagram

On October 27, 2021, the “No Demo Reno” star uploaded a series of snaps on Instagram. In the first image, Jenn and Mike posed outside where they were surrounded by trees. The couple held hands while wearing carved pumpkins on their heads. The following photo showed the HGTV personality squatting on the ground with her arms outstretched. Her husband stood behind her while folding his arms. Mike held his wife in the third snap. Jenn sat on her husband’s lap for the fourth picture. The couple stood next to each other in the fifth image. The sixth snap showed the Todryks throwing leaves in the air. Jenn turned her face away from her husband in the seventh image. The final slide consisted of a brief video. In the clip, Mike gently swung his wife, causing her jack o lantern to fall off.

“Gourd vibes only. [two jack o lantern emojis] oh my gourdness, we’re just so in love. Don’t mind us… just taking pumpkin engagement pictures and trying to tell ourselves that it’s totally normal as our neighbors sloooooowly drive by [crying laughing emoji] Have YOU carved any pumpkins yet?! *swipe left to see the reality of this photo shoot [grinning squinting emoji]*,” read the post’s caption.

In the post’s comments section, Jenn noted that she had a minor wardrobe malfunction during her Halloween-inspired photo shoot.

“Not super important but as to why my boots are unzipped… no clue. [crying laughing emoji],” wrote the mother-of-three.

Many commenters took the time to let Todryk know that they appreciated the photo shoot.

“You guys are the cutest!! Loved this so much!!! [two red heart emoji] [two jack o lantern emojis] [two smiling face emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“Pumpkin heads in love, Yup this is normal. [two crying laughing emoji] this is why we love you,” commented another.

“You guys are hilarious! Thanks for always bringing the smiles!” added a third social media user.

Jenn Todryk Wrote About Her Husband in a 2015 Blog Post

Jenn Todryk wed her husband in 2011. The HGTV personality shared why she appreciated Mike in a 2015 blog post titled “An Open Letter To My Baby Daddy.” In the post, uploaded on her popular blog “The Rambling Redhead,” she revealed that she enjoyed the fact that her husband is over a decade older than her.

“Some may think our twelve year age gap is gross, but I think it’s heavenly. You swiped me up at the ripe age of twenty-two when I knew nothing about filing taxes. Now, thanks to you, I still know absolutely nothing about filing taxes because you do it every year. What a gift!” quipped the mother-of-three.

She also shared that she was grateful for her husband’s sensitivity, hard work, and intelligence. In addition, the HGTV personality noted that she found Mike to be good-looking.

“Life just wouldn’t be as fun if you were ugly, so thanks for doing me a solid and being attractive. Your charm and nice face have saved your life on countless occasions and you didn’t even know it. Like, when you leave cabinet doors open all over the house… if you weren’t so easy on the eyes, you would probably already be dead,” joked Jenn.

