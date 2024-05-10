‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit: Couple Says They’re ‘Living in Hell’ After Renovation

Six years after paying nearly $200,000 to have their Las Vegas home renovated by HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on their popular “Property Brothers” show, Mindy and Paul King say they’re still “living in hell” as a result.

In 2019, the Kings — who were newlyweds at the time of their renovation — were featured on an episode of “Property Brothers” called “Gambles and Jackpots.” While the couple may have looked excited about their renovation on the show, they now say it was clear from the get-go that things were wrong with the house.

In January 2021, the couple sued the Scotts’ former production company, Cineflix, according to Clark District County records reviewed by Heavy, claiming that poor work by several contractors and subcontractors resulted in a host of safety hazards and damage to their home. That lawsuit is now scheduled for a jury trial in October, according to KTLA, and the couple is speaking out ahead of the court date.

On May 6, 2024, Mindy told KLAS, “Our lives are on hold. We’re living in hell. We can’t use the kitchen. We can’t use, like, anything. We are in constant fear of safety.”

Paul and Mindy King Claim Their Home is Unsafe Since ‘Property Brothers’ Remodel

Before the renovation on their home, KLAS reported, city records showed that inspectors approved construction plans for the Kings’ house and Mindy said their house “passed multiple levels of inspections and nothing was wrong.”

And though house passed the city inspection after the remodel, according to the station, Mindy says many problems lurk beneath the surface.

“Yeah, our house looks good when you walk in, because they built a TV set,” Mindy told KLAS. “But, it’s what you can’t see that is dangerous.”

Among the problems, she told the station, were that under the kitchen sink, “sludge and sewer were leaking out, disintegrating the cabinet.” She also said the sink at their island bar fell in and they haven’t used their range because “it’s the wrong size pipe, the wrong size gas line.” In addition, there have been health concerns, they said, such as a faulty dishwasher hookup that’s caused the water to be contaminated.

The Kings’ lawsuit, per KSNV, states that much of the work was not completed, resulting in exposed wires, doors not hung correctly, warped kitchen cabinets, and grout “used in locations where it shouldn’t have been used.”

A “Chapter 40” was placed on the Kings’ house, they told KLAS, which means they can’t sell it until issues are repaired and the house passes inspection.

Paul & Mindy King Have Not Directly Sued Drew & Jonathan Scott — Yet

In 2022, the New York Times reported that the Kings initially asked for about $1.477 million in damages, and listed about 90 problems in their house found after the renovations. However, the Nevada State Contractors Board only identified 10 issues, with an estimated repair cost of $94,672.

The Times said the board ordered that the repairs be made by Villa Construction, which was contracted by Cineflix to work on the home and is listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

KSLV reported that those repairs were never made, so the Kings sued. But Cineflix told the Times in 2022 that the Kings wouldn’t let the contractor into their home — which the Kings deny — and that the couple was spreading “misleading information.”

In a statement to the Times in 2022, the company said, “This is an obvious attempt by the Kings to garner attention and financial gain while the matter is still before the courts. Cineflix and Villa Construction are obligated to respond to the Chapter 40 Notice, which will dictate the next steps. While we dispute a number of the deficiencies, we remain committed to resolving the Chapter 40 claim.”

The Kings have not included Drew and Jonathan Scott in their lawsuit, who cut ties with Cineflix in 2019 to start their own production company, but they told KLAS they’re considering adding the brothers to it.

“We didn’t have a honeymoon,” Mindy told the station. “I didn’t get a wedding band. We took our savings because we trusted Jonathan and Drew. They’re making their millions of dollars. Their fame. They’re living their lifestyle based off of people like us, that put our trust into them.”