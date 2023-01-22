VIDEO: ‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Make ‘SNL’ Debut

Live from New York, it’s the Property Brothers!

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott have always been naturally gifted performers who never skip out on an opportunity to put on a show. The twin renovators found their way back into the spotlight this week when they made a special guest appearance on the January 21, 2023 episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith.

The twins appeared in a “Miss Universe” sketch, in which the contestants gave increasingly absurd answers, delivered in shrieking voices. Keenan Thompson (playing the pageant’s host) introduced the Scott brothers along with another special guest, saying, “Let’s just go to our judges, who are inexplicably the two Property Brothers and Tony Hawk“. While many viewers were prepared to see SNL cast members impersonating the celebrities, Drew and Jonathan Scott both appeared with the real Tony Hawk to finish the sketch.

See the “Property Brothers” make their SNL debut below.

The ‘Miss Universe’ Sketch is Based on a Real Viral Video

The “Miss Universe” sketch opens with six of SNL’s regular cast members dressed in pageant gowns, shouting out the name of the country their character represents. Last to go is host Aubrey Plaza, who shrieks out “France!” The host goes on to ask other questions, like “Favorite food?”, and Plaza’s character repeats her answer from before, “France!”

Plaza’s character in this sketch references a resurfaced video from 2018’s Miss Universe pageant that went viral on social media, where Eva Colas (while representing the country) shouted out “France!” The combination of Colas’s high energy and accent made her declaration sound like a shriek, leading many to reshare the clip.

In their part of the sketch, Drew and Jonathan Scott were asked to vote on the winner of the Miss Universe pageant. Both answered “France” in a calm tone, while their fellow judge Tony Hawk shrieked out his own name in the same tone as Plaza shouting out “France!”

Keenan Thompson is momentarily amazed that the judges are the actual Property Brothers and Tony Hawk and asks them why they took the judging gig. Jonathan says he did because he’s “Bad with money,” and Drew says he’s there because “I’m his twin,” pointing to his brother. Tony Hawk doesn’t give a proper answer, but rather shrieks out “France!” one last time, leading Plaza’s character to win the pageant.

‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Received a Shout Out Earlier This Season on SNL

While the “Miss Universe” sketch marks the “Property Brothers” first SNL appearance, they have been shouted out on the popular comedy program before.

Earlier this season, host Amy Schumer appeared in a pre-taped sketch called “The Looker”, meant to be a spoof of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Watcher”. In the sketch, Schumer’s family reads a letter from a stalker who spies on their daily behavior. The stalker notes having watched Schumer’s character “pleasure herself to the ‘Property Brothers'”, which she adamantly tries to deny.

The Scott twins were also shouted out in the season 43 premiere in 2017, in a sketch called “The Fliplets”, which imagines what it would be like if there were three property brothers, with host Ryan Gosling appearing as the outcast brother who keeps trying to bring up their parents’ divorce and being shut down by his other brothers.

