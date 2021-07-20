Ricky Rollins, Darren Criss’ Manager: 5 Fast Facts

Ricky Rollins is the manager of Emmy-winning actor, Darren Criss. The former “Glee” star is surprising Rollins on “Celebrity IOU” with a redesign of his “old detached garage and unused outdoor area,” according to HGTV.

“I think the dream for anybody in any profession is to be able to work with your friends,” Criss said in a press release. “Ricky has devoted an unfathomable amount of time—more time than I believe I deserve—away from his wife and his kid to make my dreams come true. This is a small token of all my appreciation for everything he’s done.”

1. Rollins Manages Other Celebrities

Criss is not the only celebrity on Rollins’ roster of clients.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rollins has served as a manager at Hyphenate Creative Management since June 2016. He wrote in his job description, “We manage the creative endeavors of actors and musicians that inspire us.”

Based on the Hyphenate website, those inspiring stars include Criss’ former “Glee” co-star, Becca Tobin, and former “Harry Potter” star, Evanna Lynch.

2. Rollins Has a Wife and Daughter

As Criss referenced, Rollins is a family man. He lives in California with his wife Amanda. The couple married in September 2012.

Together they welcomed daughter Ruby in 2016. While he stays largely private about his family, he did joke on Instagram that Ruby could be the “Future Class Clown of 2034.”

3. Rollins’ Signature Move Is Jumping

It only takes a few scrolls through Rollins’ Instagram to discover his signature pose: jumping. He documents his many leaps, often using the hashtag “#rickyjumpsoverstuff.”

And he takes his high-flying ways on the road. Some of his state-side travels include Chicago, Florida, New York and Nevada.

Just a hop and a skip away were his adventures in Ireland, Switzerland, Mexico, Australia and Canada.

Rollins even makes sure to include Criss in some of the jumps. At the “American Crime Story” alum’s wedding, his manager even leaped over the newlyweds.

4. Rollins Became SAG Eligible in the Quibi Show ‘Royalties’

While Rollins is often behind the scenes, he jumped in front of the camera for Criss’ Quibi show, “Royalties.”

As he noted on Instagram, his acting debut made him “SAG eligible now if anyone needs a cock rock drummer or wants to rep me.”

Rollins also served as an Executive Producer on the short-form television series, according to IMDb.

5. Criss Created a Home Office for Rollins

According to the press release, Criss transforms Rollins’ garage into a “dedicated work-from-home space, something he’s never had before and desperately needs.”

The release continued, noting “The Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott help also create an in-law suite, featuring a “bathroom and kitchenette.”

His backyard will also get a “major” upgrade with “an outdoor lounging area with a hot tub,” according to HGTV.

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern.

