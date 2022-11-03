‘Rock the Block’ Contestants Say Show is Harder Than ‘The Amazing Race’

HGTV is wrapping filming for the fourth season of “Rock the Block”, as several stars have noted on Instagram. Past winners Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt were even seen on set.

In her Instagram tribute to season 4’s filming, HGTV host Page Turner revealed that she spoke with not one but two former “The Amazing Race” contestants, Brian Kleinschmidt and her “Rock the Block” competitor Jonathan Knight, and that both men agreed that “Rock the Block” is the harder of the two competition shows.

“I’ve heard from two @theamazingrace contestants and current and former Rock the Block contestants @jonathanrknight & @mrbreakinground that Rock the Block is wayyyyy harder!! Even though I haven’t been on The Amazing Race, I can tell you what – the trust in humans, faith in myself and my team, the strength & confidence I have in @mitchglew and I as a team .. AND my intense growth in perspective and trust of and in myself in just 6 weeks is really incomparable to any one thing I’ve ever done!” Turner wrote, manifesting she and her husband Mitch Glew win the season.

How Did Brian Kleinschmidt & Jonathan Knight Do on ‘The Amazing Race’?

Both Brian Kleinschmidt and Jonathan Knight competed on “The Amazing Race” before working as HGTV hosts.

Brian Kleinschmidt was a contestant on season 15 of “The Amazing Race” in 2009. He competed with his first wife and Miss America 2004, Ericka Dunlap. The two were the first interracial married couple to compete on the show, and made it all the way to the final leg, taking third place for the season.

Play

Amazing Race: Brian and the Wasabi Bomb As the teams play Sushi Roulette, Brian of Team Yellow takes on the wasabi bomb 2009-10-29T21:30:48Z

After a rocky first two episodes, the two remained consistently in the top five finishers of each remaining leg of the race. In the 10th episode, the two arrived last at the Pit Stop in the Czech Republic, however it was a non-elimination leg, and they were able to continue on. Despite their impressive showing, the two never won an individual leg of the race.

Jonathan Knight competed six years after, in 2015’s season 26. Knight competed with his then-boyfriend now-husband Harley Rodriguez. This season of “The Amazing Race” had a twist where all teams were either dating, or were two complete strangers paired together on a “blind date” with their teammate. Despite not knowing one another before filming began, three of these “blind date” teams made the finale.

Knight and Rodriguez were not so fortunate as Kleinschmidt and Dunlap. The two were the third team eliminated. After coming in last in episode three’s non-elimination leg in Thailand, the two were not able to make up their lost time, and were eliminated the next episode.

Who Fans Think Will Win ‘Rock the Block’

Although the “Rock the Block” winners won’t be announced until the show airs in Spring 2023, fans have had theories ever since the new cast was announced.

“Team #FarmhouseFixer all the way” commented on fan on the HGTV Instagram cast announcement, and many other fans agreed that they’d like to see Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin take the win. While all teams received love in the comments, the “Farmhouse Fixer” team had the most support, followed by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”.

The winner of “Rock the Block” season 4 will get bragging rights, in addition to having the street where the four redesigned homes sit named in honor of the winners. All will be revealed when season 4 starts airing on HGTV and discovery+ in March 2023.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: ‘Married to Real Estate’ Cast & Crew Take On Viral Dance Challenge