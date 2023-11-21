‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Wraps Filming

HGTV star and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington shared a November 20 Instagram post announcing the end of season five filming.

“🎬That’s a wrap on #RockTheBlock Season 5!!! WOW what a time. This was without a doubt the hardest season- to be blunt whatever could go wrong… did 😳 All the teams worked their butts off and created some of the most beautiful homes I’ve ever seen! One things for sure, this season will be extremely entertaining 😆” Pennington wrote in his post’s caption.

The end of filming means a winner has been chosen, but fans will have to wait a few more months to find out who that is. “Rock the Block” season five is expected to premiere on HGTV in March 2024.

‘Rock the Block’ Cast Celebrates the End of Filming

Pennington’s post featured a photo with all of the competitors standing at the end of a dock and smiling toward the camera. Season five is set to feature four returning teams from past “Rock the Block” seasons looking for redemption. The cast includes Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block”, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses”, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”.

In addition to thanking the teams for their work on the “hardest” “Rock the Block” season (set in Treasure Island, Florida), Pennington also thanked the production crew in his caption. “Hats off to everyone including the crew for staying the course and never giving up 🙌🏼 Beyond proud of everyone and cannot wait for you guys to watch!” Pennington wrote.

Pennington wasn’t the only one to celebrate the end of filming, as Bryan Baeumler shared the same photo in his own November 20 post. “This is us. Smiling, laughing, bright eyed and bushy tailed – right before 6 weeks of physically and mentally punishing, exhausting and almost breaking ourselves on the block…all in the name of REDEMPTION!! Season 5 of #RockTheBlock took things to the next level and way beyond…the talent and grit is this group is mind blowing!!” Bryan captioned his post.

Fans also shared in the celebration in Pennington’s comment section, with one user writing, “I’m a local and loved watching the progress of the show being filed. I wish I could have met all the designers and Ty, but everyone was very busy working. I hope everyone enjoyed your little beach town.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Stopped By the Block

Two former “Rock the Block” champions, season two winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, made an appearance during season five filming. Mika confirmed this in a November 20 post of her own, where she wrote, “Truly blessed to do what I love with the one I love. 3 HGTV shows in one week means it’s time to do laundry 😂 😂 ❤️ 🥰 💯.”

Mika’s post didn’t specify what the three shows she and Brian filmed for were, however one of her photos included a photo of them near the famous “Rock the Block” street sign. The pair have appeared as judges on the series before, so while their involvement in season five is not confirmed, they may be back to judge again.

Brian previously shared photos from a worksite referencing a fifth season of “100 Day Dream Home”, so it is likely that this is the second of the three shows being filmed.

