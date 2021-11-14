Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Tamera Mowry-Housley is an actress and television host, appearing next in HGTV’s new competition series, “Table Wars.” With credits dating back to 1991 on IMDb, she rose to fame alongside her twin while starring in “Sister, Sister.” It ran for six seasons, from 1994 through 1999. Since then, she has amassed a net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, the star has grown up in front of her fans. She married her husband, Adam Housley, in 2011. He was a former baseball player and former reporter for Fox News. Together they share two children: son Aden, 9, and daughter Ariah, 6.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Mowry-Housley Has Been Acting for 30 Years

Mowry-Housley was a child actor whose television debut was in 1991, according to IMDb. She rose to fame with her sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, in “Sister, Sister.”

Her twin opened up in a 2020 episode of her web series, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” about pay discrepancies the pair experienced. Mowry-Hardrict said in part, “It was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts’ that weren’t of diversity.”

Mowry-Housley went on to series regular roles in “Strong Medicine,” “Roommates” and “Things We Do For Love.” She also appeared in made-for-television movies like “Seventeen Again,” “Twitches,” “Twitches Too” and “Double Wedding.”

She took a break from acting after the birth of her son, exploring hosting roles, but appeared in two episodes of “Melissa & Joey” between 2014 and 2015. The 43-year-old then ventured into Hallmark movies, appearing in “A Christmas Miracle,” “Christmas Comes Twice” and “The Santa Stakeout.”

In November 2020, Deadline reported the star signed a deal with Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, to act and executive produce original films.

“There’s just something about a Hallmark movie that warms your heart and I’m beyond excited to be joining the network not just as an actor and executive producer, but more so as a family member,” she said in the article. “I can’t wait to share our first original film this holiday season.”

2. Mowry-Housley Was An Emmy-Winning Host of ‘The Real’

While taking a break from acting, Mowry-Housley stepped into a new role on daytime television. She was one of the original hosts on “The Real.” In 2018, she and her fellow co-hosts won the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.”

On July 13, 2020, Mowry-Housley announced she was leaving the talk show after seven years. She wrote on Instagram in part, “I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

She has continued to take on hosting roles, working on Hallmark’s 2021 “Kitten Bowl VIII” and the since-canceled “Home & Family.”

Most recently, the self-described “foodie” joined Bill Yosses on the Hulu baking competition “Baker’s Dozen.” She is following it up with her hosting role on HGTV’s “Table Wars.”

This is not her first time working with HGTV, previously joined by her husband on their special, “The Housleys.”

3. Mowry-Housley Married Into the Family Wine Business

Mowry-Housley married into the wine business. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Adam’s family has grown grapes in Napa Valley since 1977 and founded the Century Oak Winery in 2000. He has since become the label’s president, according to LinkedIn.

Not only do they co-own Century Oak Winery with Adam’s family, but they run Housley Napa Valley, which opened its tasting room in 2019. Her father Timothy Mowry runs its team.

Explaining why they opened the tasting room to Haute Living, Mowry-Housley said, “The demand for it. A lot of my friends and fans would ask where our tasting room was when visiting Napa. We didn’t have one. So I thought why not?”

She has since launched another brand under Housley Napa Valley – Sister Wines.

Wine is not her only other venture. She partnered with her twin sister on a four-part book series: “Twintuition: Double Vision,” “Twintuition: Double Trouble,” “Twintuition: Double Dare” and “Twintuition: Double Cross.” The pair also released a lactation herbal supplement, Milky!, in 2013, according to PopSugar.

4. Mowry-Housley & Husband Bought Property In Playa Del Rey for $1.425 Million

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported that Mowry-Housley and her husband purchased a 5,000 square foot plot in Playa Del Rey for $1.425 Million. The outlet theorized the couple would be building in the residential area that sits near the airport.

The couple split their time, also picking up a “Spanish Revival wine-country home” in 2011, according to The Wine Spectator.

Opening up about its renovations, Mowry-Housley told the publication, “Because we lived in two different areas, it was time-consuming, but I literally wanted to do one room and one space at a time. I think that’s a very practical way of doing it.”

It boasts a wine cellar and sustainable garden among its features.

Fans can get an inside look at her home on Instagram, where Mowry-Housley often shares videos of cooking in her kitchen.

Welcome to The Housley Life! In our family, it's tons of love along with a little bit of chaos every single day! We're all about creating and sharing memories while we learn about the ups and downs of life TOGETHER. Our kids, Aden and Ariah, teach us that things don't always go as planned…

Mowry-Housley and her husband created their YouTube channel, “The Housley Life,” in 2019. It currently boasts 377,000 subscribers and 55 videos.

This is not the first time she allowed fans to get the inside scoop on her life. From 2011 through 2013, “Tia & Tamera” aired on the Style Network. The reality show detailed their careers, relationships and motherhood.

She also appeared on another reality series, competing as the Seashell on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” She was eliminated in the seventh week.

