Is HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa Open to Having More Kids After New Baby is Born?

Tarek El Moussa is about to become a dad for the third time but he’s already fielding questions about whether a fourth baby is in the cards. The HGTV star and his wife Heather El Moussa are eagerly awaiting the January arrival of their baby boy — and negotiating about whether to have another. In a new interview, Tarek said he’s open to it — as long as it happens quickly. Here’s what you need to know:

Tarek and Heather El Moussa May Expand Their Family Quickly

When Tarek and Heather, who married in October 2021, welcome their first child together this month, the newborn will join their blended family, which includes Tarek’s kids — seven-year-old son Brayden and 12-year-old daughter Taylor — from his previous marriage to his “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Hall.

While giving “Access Hollywood” a tour of their finished nursery on January 4, 2023, the couple was asked whether they plan to continue expanding their family. The baby they’re expecting was actually a surprise, given that Heather had begun IVF treatments when she discovered she was pregnant.

Heather, 35, said, “Now we still have the embryos, so if we decide in the future to have more, he did say…”

“What did I say?” Tarek quipped.

“If we decide to have another one, they just have to be back-to-back,” she reminded him, giggling.

Tarek, agreed, “Yeah, back-to-back. I’m no spring chicken! I’m gonna be 42.”

Less than two years ago, Heather, who is part of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” cast, didn’t foresee having any of her own children. In June 2021, four months before her wedding to Tarek, she told People magazine that she was content being a bonus mom to his kids and that they were too busy to consider having their own kids.

“I’m raising Tarek’s babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time,” she said. “I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they’re mine. I wouldn’t be able to do it any other way.”

At the time, Heather shared the article with her Instagram followers and wrote, “”I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies lives and as of now I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more.”

The El Moussas Think They’ve Found a Name for Their Baby Boy

With their baby due this month, the El Moussas have been busy finalizing preparations for his arrival. The whole family participated in a maternity shoot in late December, Heather took a birthing class and got CPR certified according to her Instagram Stories, and the couple revealed the black-and-white design of their nursery.

In their “Access Hollywood” interview, they also revealed they think they’ve settled on a name for their baby.

“We do think we have a name after many trials and tribulations,” Tarek said.

“That was tough,” Heather said of finding a moniker for their little one.

“The middle name is someone in the family’s middle name,” she explained, clearly trying not to reveal it. “And the first name could start with someone’s name in the family as well.”

In addition to becoming new parents, the couple will also launch their first show together on HGTV. “The Flipping El Moussas” premieres in March 2023.