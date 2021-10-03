Will Tarek El Moussa’s Upcoming Wedding Be Televised?

Tarek El Moussa said “I do!” to a televised wedding. The HGTV star and his “Selling Sunset” fiancee Heather Rae Young revealed to Entertainment Tonight that their impending nuptials will be filmed for a one-hour special.

“Tarek and Heather The Big I Do” is set for a December premiere on Discovery+. The special will feature the events leading up to and including the wedding, such as “her dress fitting, their engagement photo shoot, and the involvement of Tarek’s children,” according to the outlet.

This will be the first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa. The 40-year-old was previously married to his “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Haack. They share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Brayden will serve as the ring bearer and Taylor will be “whatever she wants. She’s like the head bridesmaid, she’s the head maid of honor, she’s the flower girl, so, she’s everything,” Young explained.

The 34-year-old spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima about choosing to air the wedding. “When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn’t an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private so we actually went back and forth for months deciding,” Young explained. “It was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor’s dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?”

She continued, “And I think too that just showing the world our love and you know, it’s funny, I hear a lot, especially from my page, I don’t know if he gets it, but people think our love is cheesy or maybe it’s not real. We really are so in love.”

The couple first met on July 4, 2019, getting engaged on their first anniversary. Entertainment Tonight reported they were planning a Mexican wedding. However, when that fell apart they scrapped their plans and got a new wedding planner.

“We want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our lives but it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much,” Young added. “We were just saying, ‘Do we want this moment to be private or do we want the world to see it?’ So, I hope the world is happy that we’re filming it.”

Their Exes Will Not Be Invited to Their Wedding

While planning their big day, the couple has struggled with the seating chart.

“Honestly, the hardest part is the guest list and narrowing it down because we wanted the wedding to feel very intimate with all of our closest friends,” Young revealed. “We didn’t even give anyone plus ones because we wanted it to be all of our best friends, so I think the seating chart is going to be the hardest thing.”

The “Flipping 101” star joked, “Well, to be honest I’m a little bit more evil than she is so I’m trying to put my friends together that don’t like each other and make them sit together, make it a real fun wedding.”

Viewers wondering if Haack will make the cut should not hold their breath. As he revealed in an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, “No, no exes at the wedding.”

Young Is Teasing a ‘Glamorous’ Wedding

Their guests will be treated to what Young is describing as a glamorous wedding, according to Entertainment Tonight. The wedding’s color scheme will include “blacks, golds, whites, champagnes” with “some pink sprinkles around.”

She provided a glimpse at their wedding venue on September 8, writing on Instagram, “Standing in the exact place we’ll have our first dance as husband and wife.”

“I’m a perfectionist and I have high standards for things and I want everything to be perfect for not just me and Tarek, but everyone in our wedding and our moms and our sisters and the kids and, I want everyone to feel special, not just me,” she told the outlet. “Everyone’s like, ‘It’s about you!’ I’m like no, it’s not, it’s about all of us. This is a day for our whole family and our best friends.”

While El Moussa and Young have not revealed their exact wedding date, they confirmed they will officially become man and wife in October 2021.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Faces New Diagnosis