HGTV Star Travels 7,000 Miles to See Taylor Swift in Tokyo: ‘Worth Every Damn Penny’

As Swifties across the U.S. waited to see whether megastar Taylor Swift would make it back from her Tokyo concerts in time to attend the 2024 Super Bowl, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, one HGTV star was still basking in the glow of seeing her perform in Japan the previous night.

Brian Patrick Flynn, designer and show host for HGTV’s giant giveaway properties like “HGTV Dream Home” and “HGTV Urban Oasis,” revealed via Instagram on February 10 that he and his husband had just traveled around the world to attend the last of Swift’s four concerts in Tokyo, declaring that the trip was “worth every damn penny.”

“Three hours and twelve minutes of non-stop music and not only did this woman not even come close to missing a beat, neither did anyone else in her camp,” Flynn wrote in the caption of one of two video montages he posted from the concert, to which he wore custom pants featuring the lyrics to one of Swift’s hit songs.

Here’s what you need to know:

HGTV’s B. Patrick Flynn Gushes Over Taylor Swift Concert

In the second of two Instagram posts about the show he attended, Flynn gushed about Swift’s work ethic and broad appeal.

He wrote, “She took zero bathroom breaks; not a single concertgoer within 20 rows of us left their seat, not even once; fans of all ages, nationalities and genders were singing and taking pictures together harmoniously; and it was maybe the most efficient production i’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Flynn then declared in capital letters, “WORTH EVERY DAMN PENNY AND EVERY ONE OF THE SEVEN THOUSAND MILES IT TOOK TO EXPERIENCE IT.”

In another video from the night, Flynn shared footage that celebrated his fellow Swifties and concert signage around Tokyo, writing, “A round of applause for all those super awkward kids in the back who never really fit in, yet persevered, grew into themselves, and celebrated and cheered for others along the way.”

Just after midnight, Swift tweeted a thank you note to all who attended the four sold-out shows, writing, “Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us.”

Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful. I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us.… pic.twitter.com/mCdlGpOOk0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2024

Flynn has long shared his Swiftie status with his social media fans. In December 2020, for instance, he shared on Instagram that he had been listening to her “Evermore” album for “72 hours nonstop” and loved how the album cover “evokes the December/January vibe” of a Montana mountain home he had recently designed for HGTV. He also frequently includes Swift’s songs as background for his social media posts.

Fans & Media Have Been Tracking Taylor Swift’s Travel to Assess Whether She’ll Be at the Super Bowl

Fan and media speculation about Swift’s itinerary after her final Tokyo concert has been at a fever pitch, including the Associated Press reporting that her plane had landed in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. local time on February 10.

Many of Swift’s fans and major media outlets originally calculated that the star would have time to fly directly from Tokyo to Las Vegas after her final concert there, making it possible for her to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs in-person at the Super Bowl. However, it’s since been revealed that all private jet parking at the airport in Las Vegas has been booked for months and that Swift may need to travel another way to get to the game, the AP said.

The singer, who won her 12th and 13th Grammys just before heading to Tokyo, has attended many of Kelce’s games since the couple went public with their romance in the fall of 2024, prompting a media frenzy around the celebrity couple.

On the night of February 10, People reported that Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt, said at a red carpet event that Swift is, indeed, planning to attend.

She told the outlet, “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited!”

Once she arrives, she’s got a spot to sit waiting for her. Earlier in the week, it was reported that Kelce had purchased a pricey suite for his family and Swift to sit in during the Super Bowl.