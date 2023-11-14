HGTV Announces Location of Dream Home 2024

2023 may not be over yet, but HGTV is already looking ahead to the new year. The network has been running Dream Home giveaways since 1997. In a November 12 Instagram post, HGTV unveiled first-look photos of its Dream Home 2024.

“Hands down, this is THE dreamiest home we’ve built yet. 😍 Take a look inside HGTV Dream Home 2024 after construction and before [designer Brian Patrick Flynn] fills it with cozy, seaside-inspired furniture and decor.🌴” the post’s caption read.

The network also announced the location of the Dream Home 2024, which is built on Anastasia Island, Florida, along the East Coast between Jacksonville and Orlando.

See the first-look photos below.

The Dream Home 2024 Sweepstakes Begins in December

The Dream Home 2024 sits about 10 minutes from St. Augustine, Florida, which according to HGTV is the oldest city in the United States. This also marks the third Dream Home in the state. The Dream Home 2008 was along the Florida Keys in Islamorada, while the Dream Home 2016 was located on Merritt Island, near the Kennedy Space Center.

While a full house tour video has not yet been made, HGTV released the floor plan of the Dream Home 2024. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a sprawling main level complete with a massive central living room, screened-in porch, and primary suite.

The upstairs features two guest bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as two porches on either side of the house so that the owners can experience sunrise and sunset from all angles. The outdoor area includes a patio and a pool and is complete with a wide green view of the rest of Anastasia Island.

The network also included a time-lapse video that shows progress photos of the house coming together from the ground up, taken from multiple angles.

HGTV will start accepting entries to win the Dream Home 2024 on December 22, 2023. While the full scope of the sweepstakes has yet to be announced, fans will get two entries per day to the contest, and the grand prize is expected to include some bonuses, such as a cash prize or a car, as other contests have in the past.

Who Won Dream Home 2023?

The winner of the Dream Home 2023 not only got a new home in Morrisson, Colorado (also designed by Flynn), but the grand prize included a $100,000 cash prize and an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe car.

The network shared a video of Flynn surprising the winner, retired administrative assistant Marie Davis, at her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina. With the help of Marie’s daughter Heather, Flynn appeared on Marie’s front lawn to share the new with Marie and her husband. Marie was completely shocked by the reveal, and said that Heather “hinted that someone was coming, but wouldn’t tell me who!”

What’s more, the surprise almost didn’t happen, as Marie mentioned, “I wasn’t feeling great that morning and wanted to cancel. So we got in a bit of a spat.” Luckily for Marie, Heather insisted that she answer the door anyway.

“It’s all still registering. It sinks in a bit more every day. You never expect that you’re going to be a winner,” Marie told the network.

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Land New HGTV Special