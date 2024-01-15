HGTV’s Erin Napier Reports Major Theft During ‘Home Town’ Filming

The day after HGTV aired the newest episode of its hit show “Home Town,” star Erin Napier revealed on social media several behind-the-scenes details that made filming the season 8 episode a challenge, including a major theft.

On January 15, 2024, Erin shared an Instagram post celebrating the successful renovation of a large home in Laurel, Mississippi, that she and husband Ben Napier completed during the episode — but also sharing the “hardest” parts of the transformation.

Artist and retired civil engineer Mike Terrell purchased the home, once owned by Gwen and William Burton, with hopes of modernizing the interior and transforming the back deck into a contemporary oasis, complete with a stainless steel hot tub. In addition to inspiring some unique artistic features, the project included some stumbling blocks, including the theft of the luxury hot tub the Napiers planned to have installed on Terrell’s back deck, she revealed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erin Napier Says Hot Tub Theft Caused Long Delay in Filming

On Terrell’s back deck, the crown jewel of the outdoor updates was a stainless steel hot tub that had to be lifted by a crane over the home and set with precision inside a cut-out in the deck. But the hot tub viewers saw was not the original spa planned for the space.

In her Instagram update, Erin wrote, “The original hot tub was stolen en route to delivery and the truck driver ghosted us! The one we installed came weeks later, and Mike was such a good sport about the delay.”

According to Diamond Spas, stainless steel hot tubs are a luxury option for homeowners who want highly durable and eco-friendly materials. They’re also “highly sanitary” and “offer superior resistance to bacteria,” according to the company, which specializes in designing metal spas.

That was a big concern for Terrell, who said he couldn’t stand the thought of spending time in a used hot tub with germs or bacteria from past owners. Multiple fans expressed concern in the comment section of Erin’s post because, during the episode, Ben and his co-worker gave Terrell’s new hot tub a test run.

One person wrote, “He wanted a new hot tub that hadn’t had other people in it yet you put other people in it 😂”

Another commented, “came here to see if they got permission because he was clear he didn’t want to use other peoples jets. I figure they did or wouldn’t have done it and put it on tv.”

Though Erin had replied to multiple other comments about the episode, at the time of publication she had not responded to anyone’s questions about Ben’s dip in the hot tub.

Modern Home Inspired Ben & Erin to Try Multiple New Design Elements

Though the former owners of the home opted for traditional design and decor, Terrell very much wanted a modern aesthetic, which is not typically the Napiers’ specialty. Erin said she would have kept the kitchen as it was, but he wanted a sleek, contemporary update with “waterfall” countertops — a first on “Home Town.”

But stretching outside their comfort zone wound up inspiring the Napiers to try some new things. One thing Ben did do to accentuate the outdoor space was build a wooden and copper bar cart for Terrell to easily transport beverages and snacks from inside to the deck. A removable tray, already available at the Napiers’ Laurel Mercantile, fit perfectly into the top.

As the episode was airing, Ben revealed he got the idea for the custom piece in the middle of the night.

“Y’all, I dreamed about that cart,” he tweeted. “I woked up at 2:00 am and drew the cart. And the tray was an afterthought because we already make them!!”

Y’all, I dreamed about that cart. I woke up at 2:00 am and drew that cart. And the tray was an afterthought because we already make them!! https://t.co/XeiRuLAeUp#HGTVHomeTown — Ben Napier (@scotsmanco) January 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Erin called on an old friend from college, artist Earl Dismuke, and commissioned him to create a contemporary sculpture out of scrap metal to place in the front of the house. Terrell said he loved the end result.

Dismuke is now offering fans miniature versions of the sculpture, which he titled “Odd Bird,” on his web site, starting at $125.

Terrell, meanwhile, has also begun selling his own art, some of which was seen hanging on his walls in the episode about his new home. He’s offering originals via his Instagram account.