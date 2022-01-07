RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Everyone’s favorite drag queen is back when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premieres its 14th season on Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "RuPaul's Drag Race" streaming online:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is the most awarded-winning reality competition show in the history of the Emmy Awards and now it is back with its 14th season as 14 new queens compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Immediately following the show each week is “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the after-show that gives viewers behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at the backstage drama as the queens wait to find out who will need to lip-sync for their life each week.

The two-part premiere episode welcomes Lizzo as the guest judge. The rest of the season 14 guest judges include Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan, with virtual appearances by Jennifer Lopez and Sarah McLachlan, and special guest appearances by Norvina and Leslie Jordan.

The 14 new queens are as follows:

Alyssa Hunter (Cataño, PR)

The huntress is on the prowl! As one of the most celebrated pageant queens from Puerto Rico, Alyssa knows her way around a runway and delivers stunning looks wherever she goes. She’s here to prove that not only can she give a fierce lewk, she also has the performance chops to bring back the crown to her hometown.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Atlanta, GA)

This southern belle from ATL will light up any room with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. An old school pageant queen, “Angie” is here to serve fierce fashion and face with a country charm that you can’t help but fall in love with.

Bosco (Seattle, WA)

Don’t let her laid back Seattle grunge vibe fool you, this fiercely competitive queen is all about femme fatale glamour. With her razor-sharp wit and an impressive arsenal of drag talents, Bosco will stop at nothing to bring the crown back to Seattle.

Daya Betty (Springfield, MO)

You Betty be ready! Hailing from the House of Methyd, this edgy six foot four goddess is serving 80’s inspired rockstar realness. Daya’s known for crafting incredible looks out of any material she can get her hands on and will do whatever it takes to claw her way to the top and claim that crown.

DeJa Skye (Fresno, CA)

This pastel princess prides herself on embracing all her curves and swerves. Deja is known for her bold, colorful drag aesthetic and design skills. She’s a sweetheart, but she has killer lip sync skills, so watch out for her!

Jasmine Kennedie (New York City, NY)

The ditzy doll of New York City has arrived! She is known as a high energy dancing queen who brings polished drag and the gift of gab. Her personality may be bubbly and fun, but she is drop dead serious about slaying the competition.

Jorgeous (Nashville, TN)

Hello-tis, it’s Jorgeous! This spicy Latina dancing diva started drag at the age of 16 and never looked back. A fierce performer who was born to do drag, Jorgeous is looking to dance the house down boots all the way to the top.

June Jambalaya (Los Angeles, CA)

This jambalaya is heating up! Bringing Black Girl Magic to the stage, June is known for her fierce dance moves and is ready to show off her kicks and splits and put a fork in the rest of the competition.

Kerri Colby (Los Angeles, CA)

This bodacious queen is all about beauty, hair and body-ody-ody. From the legendary House of Colby, Kerri is a bold diva who tells it like it is, while always looking flawless. She came to slay the game in true Colby style!

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (Los Angeles, CA)

The bakery is open and Kornbread is being served! This LA queen is a performance powerhouse with a deliciously sassy personality. She will leave you gooped, gagged and gandered and you will want a taste of what she’s cooking!

Lady Camden (Sacramento, CA)

Three cheers for America’s little spice girl! Born in the UK but now living in Sacramento, this professional ballet dancer turned drag queen is ready to take the world by storm serving class and sass and living the pop princess fantasy she always dreamed of.

Maddy Morphosis (Fayetteville, AR)

This small-town camp and comedy queen is ready for her big stage debut. As the first heterosexual, cisgender male contestant on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them.

Orion Story (Grand Rapids, MI)

Orion is a retro sex kitten with a campy edge. As the first queen to represent Michigan, this midwestern beauty brings a smoldering Lana Del Rey energy to her drag and is eager to share her unique drag stylings with the world.

Willow Pill (Denver, CO)

A quirky little pill, this queen digs deep to deliver a wicked sense of humor and a darkly eccentric drag style. She is season 11 winner Yvie Oddly’s drag sister, so expect the unexpected from Willow Pill.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 premieres Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.