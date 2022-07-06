Todrick Hall Reveals Plan to Release a Video Addressing ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Controversy

Todrick Hall appeared on season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which aired in February 2022. The “Attention” singer made it to the final two, but in the end, he couldn’t sway enough jury votes to take home the win.

After Hall left the “Big Brother” house, he was met with extensive criticism from fans and his fellow houseguests who felt his behavior in the house was inappropriate.

The response from fans prompted Hall to cancel all scheduled press interviews.

The “American Idol” alum addressed the controversy surrounding his “Celebrity Big Brother” appearance in a lengthy July 5 Instagram post.

Todrick Hall Addresses ‘Big Brother’ Controversy

Hall shared a video from his Femuline World Tour in which he explained how the “Celebrity Big Brother” drama affected his life.

“Recently, I just did the TV show ‘Big Brother’ because I’m a huge fan, superfan,” he said. “When I got out of the house, I was faced with a lot of online controversy and media attention in a negative way, in a way that I had never received in my entire career.”

The former houseguest went on to say that he’s made a lot of mistakes, but his time in the “Big Brother” house taught him a life lesson. He also spoke about how difficult it was to learn that lesson in the public eye.

“The most difficult part about being a public figure is having to learn life lessons that are difficult for any human being to learn, but with millions of people chiming in, and giving their input, and passing judgment,” he said in the video.

The 37-year-old told fans that he knew he had to fight through the online criticism.

“When I got out of the ‘Big Brother’ house and saw what I was facing I was like ‘You have to fight Todrick,'” he said. “‘You have to put on your big boy shoes-or heels- and you have to show people what you’re made of.'”

The “I Like Boys” singer ended the video by thanking fans for their continued support.

Todrick Hall Plans to Release a Video Addressing the Controversy

Alongside the video, Hall included a lengthy caption in which he revealed he plans to make a video addressing the “Celebrity Big Brother” drama.

“My favorite tv show Big Brother is about to start airing again, this week I’ll be filming a video addressing all the controversy and rumors around my name,” he wrote. “It’s a video I don’t WANT to make, but I feel like I have to make to fully move on and not be help captive under a narrative that is mostly false, inaccurate and exaggerated.”

Hall also spoke out about cancel culture in the caption.

“I hate the concept of cancel culture so much and I feel like deleting Twitter set me free from so much anxiety I was experiencing,” he wrote. “I played an incredible game on [‘Big Brother’] and I’m honestly proud of my time in the house, it was extremely difficult for me (as I’m sure it was for everyone) but I made it out alive and if I had to do it all over again, sure there are some things I’d do differently, but it was a GAME.”

He ended the post with, “onward and upward.”

“Big Brother 24” airs Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

