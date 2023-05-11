Ty Pennington Shares Touching Tribute After the Loss of a Friend & Collaborator

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington is mourning the loss of a dear friend, Nancy Hadley, a muralist and artist who has collaborated with Pennington during his time on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Trading Spaces”. Hadley passed away on Tuesday, May 9 after battling cancer since December 2022.

“Nancy 💔 💔 I don’t do well with words. Trying to express the positive impact a person like Nancy had on someone’s life… impossible 💔 I truly believe she came into this world, with a paint brush in her hand and a smile on her face. I’m so grateful for that day in California, when Nancy showed up as a volunteer, put on [an ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’] shirt, and immediately became family. It’s like she knew we needed her, not just her incredible talents but also her spirit,” Pennington began his May 10 Instagram caption. His post for Hadley included photos of the pair of friends both on an off set over the years, as well as glimpses of some of Hadley’s murals in various “Extreme Makeover” homes.

Nancy Hadley Called Ty Pennington Her ‘TV Mentor’

Pennington and Hadley go back years, and as such the pair of friends have been vocal supporters of each other. Hadley posted well-wishes for Pennington on her friend’s birthday in October 2022, writing, “Happy birthday to my kind, hilarious, and highly creative TV mentor. Please wish him a happy birthday. He is one the hardest working people I know,” alongside a photo of her pointing a megaphone in his face while on set.

Pennington only had the highest praises to sing of his TV protégé, continuing the caption in his tribute post to Hadley to say, “Nancy put her HEART, and clearly her SOUL, into every mural, every project and every conversation she was a part of. She made every day better, even when you hadn’t slept for 3 days straight! My heart breaks for Jevon and the kids. We were all so lucky to have known her. Why is it always the kindest souls that seem to leave us far too early?? Im gonna miss you Nancy. Thank you for everything. I hope you’re up there having a laugh with Denise and Frank. Save me a spot on your mural in Heaven, okay? Love you friend”.

HGTV Stars Share Their Condolences

Pennington received responses on his tribute post from fans and followers, but also from some of his fellow HGTV colleagues and friends.

“I’m so sorry Ty,” wrote Pennington’s “Battle on the Beach” competitors Taniya Nayak (from “Build it Forward”).

Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” commented, “💔 💔”. Marrs and Pennington have worked together on “Rock the Block”, which Marrs competed on in season 3 and appeared as a guest judge in season 4.

“Ugh. She was one of the best 😢” added Carter Oosterhouse, who worked with Pennington and Hadley on “Trading Spaces”.

New “Trading Spaces” designers (from the 2018 revival of the series) also commented on Pennington’s post, having worked with him and Oosterhouse on the series in this latter season, with Joanie Sprague commenting, “I’m so sorry for your loss Ty” and Sabrina Soto adding, “💔 😢”.

Play

Nancy Hadley painting a hockey rink mural crowd quickly. This video is in real time. 2014-01-05T19:29:20Z

READ NEXT: Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Career Milestone