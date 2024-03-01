Fans Cracking Up at Ty Pennington’s Latest Video

HGTV star Ty Pennington is known for having a laugh in any and all circumstances, and the “Rock the Block” host isn’t afraid to bring his comedic stylings to fans on social media. That’s just what Pennington did in a February 23 Instagram reel.

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping!” Pennington wrote, quoting “Mean Girls” in his video’s caption. The clip included shots of Pennington, dressed in white joggers and a matching headband, a cropped blue hoodie, a black fanny pack around his shoulder, and carrying a large Stanley cup. The HGTV host is seen strutting into a store and filming selfie videos on his phone in a parody of Gen Z, with Pennington including the hashtags “#bigdumbcup #stanleycup #genz #amidoingthisright #reels” in his caption.

See what fans had to say about Pennington’s comedic video below.

HGTV Stars React to Ty Pennington’s ‘Gen Z’ Video

Fans and friends alike flocked to Pennington’s comment section to share their reactions to his video post, with many of his fellow HGTV stars chiming in as well.

“Can I borrow that shirt?” Sabrina Soto from “The High/Low Project” commented, with Pennington jokingly replying, “no but you can shop my LTK!! 😌.”

“Honestly, this was executed perfectly,” Jenn Todryk from “No Demo Reno” wrote, with HGTV Canada host Scott McGillivray adding, “Work it! 🙌.”

“Lowrise is back?” Kim Wolfe from “Battle on the Mountain” and “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” asked, with Pennington responding, “That’s what the kids tell me!!”

Many fans were delighted by Pennington’s post, but didn’t have many words to share, with two fan comments reading, “😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂,” and “You go girl!!!!!! 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

One fan had words for Pennington, asking, “Oh baby. Do you need an intervention??” to which the HGTV star replied, “and intervention for what Jolynn?? Fun?” Pennington then shared a screenshot of this interaction to his Instagram story on February 29 with the added caption, “😒 Jolynn needs a funtervention.”

Ty Pennington is Gearing Up for New ‘Rock the Block’

While Pennington is having fun on his social media page, he is also gearing up for the season 5 premiere of “Rock the Block”, the fan-favorite renovation competition show that Pennington hosts. This season, which is taking place in Treasure Island, Florida, HGTV is bringing back four teams — Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block”, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses”, Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”, and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island” — who are looking at a shot at redemption after missing out on the win during their original seasons.

Pennington shared a teaser for the new season, the series’ first to take place along the waterfront, in a February 27 post. “🚨 🚨 THIS MONDAY 🚨 🚨 Mark your calendars my friends! #RockTheBlock is BACK 🥳 🥳 This season, the gloves are off and the competition is fierce! 😳 🔥 Don’t miss it,” Pennington wrote in his caption.

“Rock the Block” season 5 premieres Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV and streaming on Max.

