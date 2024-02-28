Erin Napier Almost Passed Out On Set of ‘Home Town’

Filming an HGTV can be quite physically demanding, and “Home Town” host Erin Napier knows that first hand. In a February 28 Instagram post, Erin recounted some behind-the-scenes details from filming the recently-aired February 25 episode of her and her husband Ben Napier’s series.

“Tickled pink! I hope y’all had fun watching this one. We had fun with them trying to find things they both loved. This was filmed June and July 2023, which I think is something y’all may not realize: we film things about 10 months before they make it to your TV,” Erin wrote in her post’s caption. “Behind the scenes there was one week in July when it got so brutally hot I felt like I was passing out in Aunt Yulanda’s yard. Yay summer!”

Fans Sound Off on the Latest ‘Home Town’ Episode

Erin luckily avoided passing out on the “Home Town” set and she and Ben were able to pull off their renovation for their clients, Aunt Yulanda and her great niece Antinisha. Fans took to Erin’s comment section to share their thoughts on the episode and the finished renovation, which featured an extensive amount of color throughout the home.

“Loved it!! And I love how you mentioned that everyone’s color story is unique to them. When she said celery green she knew what she wanted. 👏 😂 ❤,” one fan wrote.

“Loved this one so much! The colors may not be everyone’s cup of tea but they each got what they loved and hey, Lily Pulitzer makes millions with pink💗 and green💚 living in harmony 😍,” another fan shared.

Many users were also big fans of Aunt Yulanda, with one comment reading, “Can we just include Aunt [Yulanda] on every episode from here on out?!” with another user responding, “I agree wholeheartedly! I admired Aunt Yolanda’s pure, authentic delight as well as her decisive taste and sharp wit. She’s truly someone we could all aspire to be like and the community of Laurel will be better because of her. But please @hgtv find a way to bring Aunt [Yulanda] back into our lives!”

“This is one of my favorite episodes!” another fan commented.

Ben & Erin Napier Announced ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3

While the Napiers are currently airing the end of “Home Town” season 7 and working on filming for season 8, they’ve also recently announced the return of their spinoff series “Home Town Takeover”.

The announcement came when the Napiers virtually stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on February 20, with the couple sharing the series had been renewed and that they’d be heading to Sebring, Florida, for their third “Takeover”. The spinoff series sees the Napiers heading to a small town and helping jump-start the town’s revitalization efforts by completing renovation projects for different local homes and businesses, as they do every week in Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town”.

“It’s a really interesting town that we are really excited [about]. We are cautiously optimistic about it. This show is really hard to make. There’s going to be a lot of special guests coming, a lot of people coming in to help, but there’s going to be a lot of work that’s going to go into it,” Ben told Hudson about the new undertaking.

