HGTV Competition Series Granted Early Renewal

The search continues for the wackiest and tackiest homes. Just days after the season 2 premiere, HGTV announced “Ugliest House in America” will return for a third season in early 2023.

The series follows host Retta – an actress and comedian known for “Good Girls” – as she tours homes in five regions of the country. According to a press release, “Each episode will capture her entertaining walkthroughs and LOL commentary on unsightly properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country.”

The houses are judged on three criteria: “ugly appearance, poor functionality and hideous design choices.” In the end, one house will earn the title of “Ugliest House in America” and receive a $150,000 renovation from “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria.

“Ugliest House in America” debuted in January 2022 and garnered 16 million viewers in its first season, HGTV reported. The competition returned for season 2 with an expanded six-episode count.

“Millions of people tuned-in to watch Retta hilariously celebrate the ugly alongside the homeowners during the first season of Ugliest House in America, and we found some spectacularly ugly homes in paradise in season two,” HGTV Senior Vice President of Programming & Development, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “Just when we thought the houses couldn’t get worse, America did not disappoint. In the new season, we’ll get back on the road and give fans more of what they love most about this series – epically ugly and fantastically funny home tours with Retta.”

‘Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise’ Is Hunting For the Worst House in the Most Beautiful Locations

The series returned for its second season on July 24, 2022. This time HGTV was seeking the “ugliest of the ugly in the prettiest locations” in “Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise.”

The “Parks and Recreation” actress visits 15 houses across five destinations in the season. Per the season description, each episode will feature “three houses full of bad designs, ranging from linoleum-covered walls and carpeted bathrooms to epic odors and pest infestation.”

“Retta is hitting the road once again — this time to highlight vacation destinations — as she searches for ugly houses in paradise,” Ayala said in a release ahead of the premiere. “Retta brings so much levity to the series as she celebrates the ugly alongside the homeowners. Everyone loves a good laugh and this show is full of them.”

The Winning Season 1 House Was Sold in February 2022

The inaugural winning house – “The House of No Secrets” in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee – was sold for $635,000 after season 1 aired, according to Zillow.

The young teacher who owned the house received it as a gift, but it featured glitter-painted ceilings, a bed on a platform, a party-sized tub and cameras in every room.

“Rare opportunity to purchase a house designed by Alison Victoria of HGTV,” per the Keller Williams Realty listing. “This home was featured on America’s ugliest homes in January 2022. This Mid- Century Modern home has almost 5000 sq feet of living space sitting on 1.34 acres. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, located in desirable area just minutes to Hixson or Downtown Chattanooga.”

