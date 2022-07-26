‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Jasmine Roth returns for the third season of HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows the designer as she “rescues homeowners who took on major DIYs and are living without bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms due to issues they can’t fix,” according to the series description. “Jasmine and her team help finish the problematic projects and turn mishaps into dream spaces in record time.”

HGTV promises the 10-episode season will feature “creative solutions” to create “stunning and unique spaces for families.”

“In every episode of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ we see how easy it is to get in over your head with a do-it-yourself home project,” HGTV’s Vice President of Programming and Development, Katie Ruttan-Daigle, said in a previous press release. “Jasmine’s expertise and upbeat attitude empowers anyone who wants to know which upgrades to handle on their own and which ones require that they call in the pros.”

“Help! I Wrecked My House” first debuted in October 2020, but Roth had already made a name for herself. She has starred in “Hidden Potential,” “A Very Brady Renovation,” “Home Town Kickstart” and won the first season of “Rock the Block.”

The season premiere will follow Roth “as she helps a homeowner who is struggling to renovate his father’s childhood home,” according to the episode description. “The dream to fully restore the 1960s-style house quickly became a nightmare when burnout and an unreliable contractor came into play. Jasmine will step in to revamp the unfinished rooms, including the kitchen, dining room and living room, transforming the home into a mid-century masterpiece that will be an ideal family home for generations to come.”

Roth has been married to her husband Brett since 2013 and the pair share their two-year-old daughter Hazel.

Roth Announced The Renewal in January 2022

Roth announced the news with a video on Instagram in January 2022.

“I GOT THE NEWS!” the 37-year-old captioned the post. “I am so so so excited to share that Season 3 of my show on @hgtv has been picked up. ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ is back for another season. Ahhhh!!!”

The network announced the series’ second season garnered 18 million viewers.

“One of the toughest parts about being in tv is having very little (it’s actually zero) control over your next job – never knowing what’s coming or if all your hard work will translate to ratings, viewers, and ad sales,” the Built Custom Homes founder wrote. “It’s all the stuff you don’t want to think about because it’s out of your control, but have to think about because it pays the bills. But guess what – YOU ALL SHOWED UP! Your support of my show, of me, of our little family…it all paid off and now we get to do another season and share it with all of you.”

Roth to Star in Spinoff Special

Roth will star in a spinoff, “Help! I Wrecked My House: Jasmine Buys a Cabin.” It is set to premiere on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The special will document “the renovation of Jasmine’s dream cabin getaway in the San Bernardino National Forest,” according to a press release.

