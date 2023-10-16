Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Celebrate Major League Debut

HGTV‘s “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are very proud to have grown up in Washington state. Their hometown, Snohomish, sits about 30 miles north of Seattle, and this week the twins shared the story of how they made the journey down south for a very special chance to represent their home state.

Hours before the October 15 episode of “Unsellable Houses” Lamb and Davis shared an Instagram post revealing that they were asked to throw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners baseball game. “No big deal… make our MLB debut on tonight’s episode of Unsellable Houses. ⚾️ 🧢” the twins captioned their post, which featured photos of them on the field in Mariners jerseys.

Fans Were Cheering Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis On

HGTV also shared a post ahead of the October 15 episode with a clip of the twins’ first pitch. In the video, Davis is seen breaking the good news to her sister. Once at the game, it is revealed that the back of the twins’ jerseys read “Unsellable” and “Houses”.

Lamb and Davis’ pitch went off without a hitch, as the twins first took a few steps forward from the pitcher’s mound. Davis then tossed the ball to Lamb, who threw it right over the plate before celebrating with her sister and the catcher.

“Miller, the catcher. He’s also a pitcher. I’m a pitcher, so when he recognized me and told me I did a good job. Being recognized by a peer-” Lamb mentioned in a confessional, with Davis adding, “Peer recognition is a big deal.”

“It was a big deal for me,” Lamb said.

Fans were thrilled for the “Unsellable Houses” duo, taking to the comment section of their October 15 Instagram post to congratulate them on the honor.

“Yay, you slayed the pitch on tonight’s episode!! Awesomeness!! ✨ 🌟 ✨ ⚾️” one fan commented.

“You two are hysterical together. Love it! So look forward to your show!” a second fan added.

“The ladies make the big leagues!! Maybe Lyndsay can redo the locker rooms with custom closet systems that she’s so good at!😁 😁 😁” another fan wrote, with Davis responding that her sister “thinks she is a MLB pitcher now 😂”.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Took Time to Relax Between ‘Unsellable Houses’ Seasons

Lamb and Davis are in the middle of their fourth season of “Unsellable Houses” airing, but that didn’t stop HGTV from announcing the series’ fate. The network announced a fifth season of the show had been ordered before the fourth finished airing, as Lamb and Davis were excited to confirm in an October 6 post.

Despite this good news, the twins also shared that they were taking a day off, as per Davis’ October 14 Instagram story, which showed the design duo lounging on the beach.

“Don’t be mistaken… we have worked 12hr days the last two days. But today, we relax. [Amazed] daily at the life God has given us. Missing my boys but living sister time ❤️” Davis wrote, tagging her sister in the post.

