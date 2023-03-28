Why Jonathan Knight Missed a Few Days of Filming ‘Rock the Block’

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” takes a lot out of its teams, and one season four contestant knows this better than anybody, as Kristina Crestin was left alone for three days to work on her and Jonathan Knight’s home’s lower level after Knight had to leave Colorado in the middle of filming. Knight started the week hard at work with Crestin and rejoined his partner by the end of the week to finish the space and be there for the judging, however he missed nearly half of the renovation.

Jonathan Knight Was on a New Kids on the Block Cruise

Early in the episode as each team prepared their lower level designs, Knight reminded Crestin of another work obligation he had that week: a New Kids on the Block cruise where he and his bandmates would be hosting and performing. The New Kids on the Block cruise is an annual event that began in 2009 is complete with a trip from Miami to Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas where passengers are able to enjoy a one-day beach block party. After departing Half Moon Cay passengers spend two more days on the ship, enjoying performances, games, and fun with New Kids on the Block. Knight shared an Instagram post from his time on the cruise while filming was still underway for “Rock the Block”.

Crestin did her best to cover for her teammate, who missed days three, four, and five of their seven day timeframe to complete the lower level, but she wished her partner could be there. “It’s kind of a bummer that Jon’s gone now, because [with] the lower level we’re doing something in every corner. So it is chaotic here today.”

Crestin’s hard work with their contractor teams paid off, however, as she and Knight ended up being named the winners of the lower level space, making them the new frontrunners in the competition with two weekly wins, compared to one win for Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”) and Michel Boyd and Anthony Elle (from “Luxe for Less”), and zero wins so far for Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”), although teams have won the show without a single weekly challenge win before, so it still remains anybody’s game.

Jonathan Knight Brought to Tears After Judging

HGTV stars Alison Victoria and Veronica Valencia appeared as judges for the lower level face-off (Victoria’s fourth time on “Rock the Block”, having competed on season one and two and judged on season three).

The judges gave the win to Crestin and Knight for their barcade space, which they felt had great construction and smart ideas with their bunkroom, bathroom, and pool table, and felt the only missing touch was additional appliances in the kitchen area.

The judges felt this edged out the other spaces, with the Baeumler’s spa-themed lower level being fabulously executed yet too specific in its design, Boyd and Elle’s space being sexy yet slightly underwhelming in some areas (including the powder room), and Turner and Glew’s lower level making great use of the features (including a golf simulator) yet having a few touches (such as swings instead of barstools in their third kitchen) that the judges did not care for.

After being declared that weeks winners, Knight began to tear up, saying, “I’ve known [Kristina] forever. Started my show, brought her on the journey with me, and you know she’s my ride or die. I couldn’t do this without her.”

The competition returns next week with the Exterior Face-Off. “Rock the Block” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV and discovery+.

