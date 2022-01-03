How Long Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 10 Tonight? What Time Does It End?

Paramount’s “Yellowstone” premieres its season 4 finale tonight on Sunday, January 2, 2022. But if you’re watching, you may notice that episode 10 is an extra-long episode. Just how long is the episode and what time does it end?

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Is More Than 90 Minutes Long

The season 4 finale (episode 10) premieres Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific. While not quite as long as the premiere for season 4, which consisted of two back-to-back episodes, the new episode is still practically as long as a feature movie. The episode is 96 minutes long, including commercials.

The season four finale of “Yellowstone” will conclude at 9:36 p.m. Eastern/Pacific or 8:36 p.m. Central.

The description for the finale reads: “To the Duttons, family is everything. But newfound truths threaten that bond. Jimmy comes home, and has important decisions to make. Beth takes family matters into her own hands.”

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again on the Paramount Network on TV at 12 a.m. Eastern, immediately after another episode of “1883” finishes airing. Then encores of the finale will continue to air back-to-back for the evening, giving you plenty of chances to catch the episode if you miss it.

The episode will be airing on CMT live at the same time it airs on Paramount.

The episode will also be available for streaming if you have a cable log-in on Paramount’s website or mobile app, CMT’s website. Some streaming services will also have the finale, including fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling’s Comedy Extra packages, Philo, and DirecTV. However, Paramount Plus and Peacock will not have the new episode.

What Happened Last Week?

In last week’s episode, Beth was livid with Rip and John for John being in that shootout that killed the sheriff. She’s convinced that Rip will never be at risk, but Rip tells her that everyone’s day comes one day (which seems to be some disturbing foreshadowing.)

John still seems to think that Riggins tried to kill them to send a message to rival gang members. He doesn’t know about Garrett Randall’s involvement yet. But Christina isn’t too happy about Garrett’s past and thinks Jamie needs to distance himself if he’s going to have a shot at beating John in the governor’s race. And whether or not he knows about Garrett’s plan, John still confronts him in a diner and threatens his life if he’s trying any type of revenge against John.

Things get tense between Beth and John when John realizes that Summer’s facing a serious felony because Beth advised her to hit a cop as fast as she could during the protests. John’s not happy about that at all. “We don’t kill sheep,” he tells his daughter, and threatens to have her move right back out of the main house. Upset by her dad’s words, Beth hangs out with Walker for a bit, crying while he plays the guitar. Rip sees them together and just walks away, ignoring all of that.

Meanwhile, Kayce goes on a spirit quest with the help of Rainwater and Mo, as he tries to determine why a wolf has been protecting him. He’s dropped off in the middle of nowhere, where he’ll be without food and water for four days.

Jimmy is the only one without a lot of drama right now, strangely enough. (At least compared to everyone else.) He and Emily are doing great, and she’s going to wait for him while he returns to the Yellowstone ranch for a week.

As for the finale, many fans are predicting that someone is going to die. Some fans think it will be Monica, since they already teased another character being romantically interested in Kayce. Others think it might be Rip, since he mentioned to Beth last week that he won’t be around forever. Still others think it will be a more minor character, perhaps Summer, who doesn’t survive.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup