How Much Does a Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Cost?

Although the NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is the main event for Super Bowl LV, it’s no secret that many tune in for the commercial ads. It’s also no secret that, with millions of people tuned in for the Super Bowl, ad space during commercial breaks from the big game costs a LOT of money.

According to Sporting News, a 30-second commercial cost $5.6 million to air during the 2021 Super Bowl.

It’s important to note that that pricetag is for the ad space only; it does not include the cost of producing the commercial itself.

In Light of COVID-19, Many Ads Are Anticipated to Be Lighthearted & Humorous

Super Bowl commercials are known for their humor and heart and serve as an engaging source of entertainment between football plays. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing following a very challenging 2020, it is likely that COVID-19 will be referenced in some of this year’s Super Bowl ads. Nevertheless, the Wall Street Journal reports that many advertisers have decided to air humorous Super Bowl commercials to bring levity and laughter into the homes of the millions tuning in.

Some commercials generating online buzz ahead of their Super Bowl debut include Cadillac’s Edward Scissorhands-themed spot, General Motor’s commercial starring Will Ferrell, and Cheetos’ commercial starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

One company that will be going the sentimental route with their Super Bowl commercial is Bass Pro Shops. According to AdWeek.com, founder Johnny Norris explained the motivation behind their commercial, which encourages families to get back in touch with nature. He said, “On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops, in addition to providing added inspiration for families to get out in nature together, we wanted to celebrate and say thank you to our incredibly talented and passionate team members.”

Budweiser Will Not Be Airing a Super Bowl Commercial for the First Time in 37 Years

For the first time in 37 years, we aren’t running a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re helping to safely bring America back together again soon. Watch to learn how. pic.twitter.com/vpfnqDoDMK — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 25, 2021

Budweiser, which has dominated the Super Bowl commercial space for decades with its iconic ad spots, will not be airing a commercial during Super Bowl LV. On Twitter, Budweiser announced, “For the first time in 37 years, we aren’t running a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re helping to safely bring America back together again soon.”

According to Sporting News, Budweiser Vice President of Marketing Monica Rustgi said in a statement, “Like everyone else, we are eager to get people back together, reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family. To do this, and to bring consumers back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic, we’re stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Since the company is not paying for a $5.6 million spot to advertise Budweiser, AP News reports that they have committed to donating millions to COVID-19 vaccine education, supporting COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

Although there will not be a Budweiser commercial, Anheuser-Busch will still be airing commercials for their other alcohol brands. According to AP News, you should expect to see ad space filled by Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra, and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

