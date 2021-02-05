Christopher Plummer’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Plummer passed away on Friday, February 5 at the age of 91. The legendary actor, known for his decades-long career in films including The Sound of Music and Knives Out, was at his home in Connecticut when he died, Variety reports.

Per Variety, Plummer’s manager Lou Pitt paid tribute to his late friend, saying, “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer is survived by his wife, Elaine Taylor, and his daughter, Amanda Plummer.

Here’s what you need to know about Christopher Plummer’s family:

1. Plummer’s Wedding to Taylor Was His Third Marriage

Before marrying Taylor in 1970, Plummer was married two times previously. He was married to his first wife Tammy Grimes from 1956 until 1960. He was married to his second wife Patricia Lewis from 1962 until 1967.

2. Elaine Taylor Was a Bond Girl

According to Taylor’s IMDb profile, she was a “bond girl” in Casino Royale, which was her breakout film role in 1967.

3. Amanda Plummer Is an Actress & Tony Award Winner

In 1993, Plummer talked to Rolling Stone about her unique upbringing as the daughter of two actors. She said, “Because you are an actor’s daughter or son, it’s assumed that you’re terribly unhappy because they were working and not around. But I had a fascinating childhood.”

Plummer had her first acting role as a baby, appearing in Broadway’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown; her professional, off-Broadway debut was at the age of 14. Of her experience growing up around the theater, she told Rolling Stone, “Backstage isn’t a child’s world. You have to be quiet and professional, and everyone has a job. A mother can’t be a mother, because you’ve got this work to do. A child is an outsider, a guest.”

4. Christopher & Amanda Plummer Did Not Have a Close Relationship When She Was Young but Grew Close in Her Adulthood

Plummer told Rolling Stone that she understood why her father wasn’t around much when she was growing up, but that she watched his plays and films to stay connected to him. She explained, “My parents stuffed me with poetry and music and beauty. Mum … Mum’s great lady. And Dad, who didn’t spend much time with me when I was growing up. The way I saw him was on stage and screen. It’s not a sob story, that’s just the way it was.”

Continuing, Plummer told Rolling Stone I love my father so fuckin’ much. I don’t know what to do with all the love I have for him. We get together now, and we have a great time.”

5. Plummer, Who Was Born in Canada, Was His Parents’ Only Child

According to Deadline, Plummer was raised in Montreal, Canada, which is where his love for and pursuit of acting began.

His IMDb profile indicates that he was his parents’ only child. Plummer became a parent himself at the age of 27 when Amanda was born on March 23, 1957.

Amanda is not married nor does not have kids; Plummer did not have any grandchildren.

