Is Mail Delivered on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

Happy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! Is mail delivered on New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022? Can you visit the post office over the holiday? While post office and mail delivery services are available on New Year’s Eve, everything is closed on New Year’s Day except for self-service options.

Mail Is Delivered on New Year’s Eve 2021

According to USPS, post offices nationwide are open on New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31, 2021, even though December 31 is technically a federal holiday due to New Year’s Day falling on a Saturday.

USPS also noted that blue collection boxes will also still be serviced on New Year’s Eve and regular mail will still be delivered as normal on New Year’s Eve.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is only closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Mail Isn’t Delivered on New Year’s Day 2022

Mail is not delivered on New Year’s Day 2022 and post offices will be closed on January 1, 2022. USPS noted that mail won’t be picked up from blue collection boxes on New Year’s Day either. Regular mail delivery resumes on Monday, January 3, 2022, along with regular mail collection and post office hours.

It’s important to note that although post offices are closed on New Year’s Day, most lobbies and self-service kiosks will still be available since they don’t require employees to make them work. So if you need to use a self-service kiosk or check your PO Box in the lobby, you can still do this in most locations.

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

There’s one exception to the New Year’s Day holiday mail closures. Priority Mail Express mail will still be delivered on New Year’s Day, even though regular mail and other services will not be delivered, USPS noted.

Priority Mail Express refers to overnight to two-day delivery with a money-back guarantee, according to USPS. This is available to most U.S. addresses and PO boxes. The service also includes USPS tracking and up to $100 insurance. The maximum weight is 70 pounds.

If you’re wondering about other mail delivery services besides USPS, both UPS and FedEx are closed on New Year’s Day too.

UPS’s holiday schedule notes that there are no pickup or delivery services on Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

FedEx services are typically closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Express Critical are the only available services.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup