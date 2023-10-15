Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 on Netflix, Max, Hulu or Amazon?

The new season of “Rick and Morty” premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15, at 11 p.m. Eastern. If you want to watch the new season on one of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, can you? The answer is actually a bit complicated and varies based on where you’re living. Some countries are set up to show “Rick and Morty” on services like Netflix or HBO Max, but other countries only offer more limited options.

Episodes Will Be Posted to Amazon Prime & iTunes in the U.S.

According to the official LinkTree account for “Rick and Morty,” U.S. and Canadian viewers can watch season 7 on Adult Swim. This means if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes the Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, then you can watch the show live on TV or on Adult Swim’s website.

However, if you don’t have a cable subscription, you can either stream via other services like DirecTV, or purchase the episodes via services like iTunes or Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime already has a webpage set up for season 7, where you can buy a season 7 pass in either SD or HD quality.

Amazon Prime notes, “Any episodes of the show that have already been broadcast are immediately available to watch from Your Video Library. As new episodes air, they will automatically be made available in Your Video Library, usually within 24 hours of broadcast.”

Just like Amazon, iTunes also has a season 7 pass for “Rick and Morty.” Neither of these services air the new episodes live while they’re airing on TV, but they post the new episodes within 24 hours of their premiere.

You Can Watch on Hulu, But Only If You Have Hulu with Live TV

Because the new season will be airing live on The Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, this means that any TV streaming platform that carries The Cartoon Network live will also have the new episodes of “Rick and Morty.” As Heavy previously reported, that includes services like all of DirecTV Stream’s four channel packages and Sling TV’s Orange or Blue bundle.

If you used to watch “Rick and Morty” on Hulu, the new episodes won’t be available there unless you have the premium service, Hulu with Live TV. Just like Sling and DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV allows you to watch channels live as they air (or record them for later viewing.) TV Guide reported that the Cartoon Network (aka Adult Swim) is one of the channels available on Hulu with Live TV.

New Episodes Will be on HBO Max in Some Countries Outside the U.S.

If you’re in the U.S., you won’t be able to watch the new episodes on Max (also called HBO Max in some other countries.) According to the official LinkTree account for “Rick and Morty,” new episodes will be posted to HBO Max for viewers in Latin America, the Caribbean, and in Europe. Viewers in Asia can watch new episodes on HBO.

New Episodes Will be on Netflix in Some Countries Outside the U.S.

Unfortunately, you also won’t be able to watch the new episodes on Netflix if you’re in the United States. But according to the official LinkTree account for “Rick and Morty,” viewers in some other countries may be able to watch on Netflix. If you’re in Australia, India, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, or Nigeria, you can watch the new episodes live on Netflix in your respective countries.

READ NEXT: How to Stream Rick and Morty for Free in the United States