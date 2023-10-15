How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Online for Free

After a long hiatus, “Rick and Morty” is finally back! Things will be a little different, with quite a new voice actors this time around.

The show will be televised on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Preview

The official season 7 trailer for “Rick and Morty” is below.

The first episode is called “How Poopy Got His Poop Back” and the description reads: “Broh, come out with us, you’re being so boring, dude.”

The cold open for the new episode has also already been released.

The show is going to feel very different this time around. Co-creator Justin Roiland is gone and his characters are now being voiced by new actors, IGN reported. Roiland not only voiced the two main characters, Rick and Morty, but he also voiced many other characters too, including Mr. Poopybutthole, who is featured largely in the first episode.

But while the names of the new voice actors haven’t yet been released, IGN (and fans) say the voices sound largely the same and the irreverent comedy is still on point. Screenrant reported that it’s highly likely fans won’t know the names of the new voice actors until the credits roll at the end of the new episode.

This won’t be the first show that has recast some of Roiland’s characters. Roiland’s “Solar Opposites” recast Dan Stevens in the lead role of Corvo, Collider reported, and some of the characters actually make fun of how different voices changed on the show.

Of course, Spencer Grammer will be returning as Summer and Sarah Chalke will be retruning as Beth. And Chris Parnell will continue to voice Jerry.

IGN reported that the first two episodes focus mostly on absurd adventures with just a touch of some overarching plot points and mysteries. The second episode, which will air in a week, is called “The Jerrick Trap.”

According to the official Linktree for “Rick and Morty,” the show will also be streamed on HBO Max, Channel 4, WB TV, and Netflix in other countries.

Watch for Easter eggs during the new episode. The show is known to hide some pretty fun stuff in some of their scenes. For example, during season 4, Rick’s funnel hat had a QR code on it. The QR code took viewers to a website where they could by a funnel hat of their own, just like what was shown in the episode. The description read: “Congratulations, you’ve found us. Now buy this magic funnel and never worry about suffering the gaze of mindless robots again.”

If you need to catch up, seasons 1 through 6 are on Max.