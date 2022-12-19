Jamie Lopez Cause of Death: How Did ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Die?

Jamie Lopez was a social media influencer and plus-sized advocate who earned fame as a star of “Super Sized Salon.” She has died, according to a post from the company she founded, Babydoll Beauty Couture, which confirmed her death on Facebook.

What was Lopez’s cause of death? How did she die?

According to TMZ, Lopez died of heart complications. Lopez was a social media influencer. She had 12,900 subscribers to her YouTube channel, where she posted new videos weekly in addition to be the founder of the couture company, which bills itself as “World’s First Full Service Salon Built for All Bodies!!.”

Lopez Was Hospitalized in Las Vegas, Nevada, Before Dying

TMZ reported that Lopez’s Babydoll Beauty Couture had confirmed her death, saying that she “died over the weekend as a result of heart complications.

According to TMZ, she was in a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital when she died.

“Supersized Salon” ran on WE tv, chronicling the salon’s work catering to plus-sized women. At one point, Lopez, 37, weighed 846 pounds, according to TMZ.

Babydoll Beauty Couture Called Lopez’s Death an ‘Extraordinary Loss’

In a statement posted to Facebook on December 19, 2022, Babydoll Beauty Couture paid tribute to Lopez.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the page wrote.

“We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

The statement continued, “We’d like to thank the staff & crew of Matador Content & WE tv for all their continuous support in this difficult time.”

People expressed shock on the Babydoll Beauty Couture comment thread. “I am so sorry and in complete shock. My love to all those who loved her,” wrote one woman.

“Oh my Rest in peace 🕊️ my beautiful soul You made the world a better place by being You! Giving everyone such love and attention by doing so you empowered themselves by loving themselves I love you too and will miss you dearly You live in our hearts,” wrote another.

Another woman wrote: “I am in total shock !!! To me she was family who I hadn’t met yet! I got excited seeing her on FB & IG to see how she was wearing her hair ! What color lipstick!!! I truly feel like I just lost a family member!!! My thoughts and prayers go out to all who LOVED her!!! To her immediate family and friends my heart hurts for all of you ! May her memory be a blessing!!! Rest Easy!”

Another fan lamented, “Oh no! This breaks my heart. I loved Jamie. Such a beautiful lady.Rest in heaven Beautiful! Prayers to all of her family and friends. Especially ‘the team.'”

