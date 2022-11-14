Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee GonCalves: Idaho Victims Named

Four University of Idaho students were killed in Moscow, Idaho and authorities are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement.

“All four victims were students at the University of Idaho. Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event.”

Police Responded to a Call ‘for an Unconscious Individual’

Moscow police have not released many details.

“On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a press release.

The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow “is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident,” police wrote in the press release.

The mayor called it a “crime of passion,” according to The New York Times.

No Suspect Is In Custody

The motive and suspect are not yet clear.

“Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Moscow Police at 208-882-2677,” police wrote.

“The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”

