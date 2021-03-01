Jane Fonda Has Been Married Three Times

Actress Jane Fonda has had an award-winning career that spanned decades and in that time in the spotlight, she has had several high-profile relationships. Ahead of her being honored at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, here is what you need to know about her three husbands, plus her former partner Richard Perry.

Roger Vadim

Fonda, as the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda, grew up in Hollywood and before her first marriage, she dated actors that included Warren Beatty. But in 1965, she married French director Roger Vadim. She first met Vadim in Paris when she was 18, but they did not become romantically involved until 1963, when she was 26.

In a 1966 profile by the Chicago Tribune, Fonda said that she went back to Paris to find him because she was kind of obsessed with him.

“I decided to find out what was behind this obsession of mine about him. When a woman is that aggressive about a man, there’s something behind it. He knew this, too. I found out he was all the way down the line totally the opposite of what I’d thought he was. We started seeing each other,” said Fonda.

She also revealed that they had to get married twice. Their first marriage, in 1965, was not legal in France because Vadium didn’t register it with a French consulate, so in 1967, they married again in a civil ceremony in a French village outside of Paris.

The two welcomed daughter Vanessa in 1968 and were married until 1973, though the separation happened in 1972.

Tom Hayden

Fonda began seeing Hayden, a political activist, in the summer of 1972. They married in January 1973 when Fonda was three months pregnant with their son Troy, who was born later that year. Hayden and Fonda later informally adopted a teenager named Mary Luana Williams, whose parents had been Black Panthers and who had sought refuge at Fonda’s Laurel Springs Children’s Camp. Williams lived with Fonda, Hayden, Vanessa, and Troy for several years.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Williams said that her relationship with Fonda was “a revelation.”

“She focused on me, taking in everything I said as if it were the most fascinating thing she had ever heard,” said Williams. “She hugged me whenever we met, held my hand when we walked together, scratched my back when we sat next to one another. This touch, this healthy loving touch, was a revelation. I was skeptical at first-what was wrong with this lady? But I felt safe with her.”

Hayden and Fonda separated in 1988 and were divorced two years later.

Ted Turner

Fonda’s third husband was media mogul Ted Turner. They were married from 1991 until 2001 and did not have any children. In his memoir, “Call Me Ted” (via Today), Turner said that the marriage did not end strictly because of Fonda’s finding religion, but he was “upset” that Fonda didn’t talk to him about it before converting to Christianity.

He also wrote that they spent so much time away from each other due to work that they had “trouble communicating” even though they had much love for each other. The two have both said they remain good friends even after their divorce.

Richard Perry

From 2009 until 2017, Fonda was seeing record producer Richard Perry. At her 80th birthday party in late 2017, Fonda told Entertainment Tonight that she’s just “not cut out” for love and that she finally figured out she doesn’t need a man to define her.

“This thing about not needing a man, I needed a man to define me until I was about 70. I’m a late bloomer,” said Fonda.

Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on February 28, 2021. That annual honor is bestowed on a figure in movies and/or TV who shows “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Online