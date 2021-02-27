How to Watch Golden Globes 2021 Without Cable

The 78th annual Golden Globes are taking place a little bit later than they usually do in the year, but the show must go on. The annual awards show airs live Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. NBC is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Golden Globes 2021 Preview

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Acceptance Speeches – The Golden Globe AwardsWatch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's acceptance speeches for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for their work on 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation. » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram: instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights,… 2021-02-26T23:00:01Z

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back as hosts of the Golden Globe Awards after their successful run from 2013 to 2015 as the emcees. Both are Golden Globe and Emmy winners in their own right and they should once again bring the house down with their witty hosting duties.

The Golden Globes Pre-Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBC while the Live From E! Golden Globes pre-show begins an hour earlier, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. According to NBC’s press release:

Golden Globes Pre-Show on NBC hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson will present live interviews with a slew of nominees as stars from around the globe join in on the conversation with our hosts and each other. In addition, the hour-long telecast will feature the most memorable, funniest and indelible moments in Golden Globe history. Over on E!, Giuliana Rancic and special guest co-host Karamo headline Live From E!: Golden Globes, bringing viewers the most spontaneous and genuine interviews live from the Beverly Hilton with Hollywood’s biggest stars and nominees. Joining Rancic and Karamo will be E!’s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and Erin Lim, host of E! News’ The Rundown. Kicking off the day’s coverage at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, award-winning actress Sarah Hyland joins E!’s Nina Parker, Erin Lim and stylist Brad Goreski on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes as they count down the top 20 biggest red carpet show-stopping moments. As soon as the ceremony wraps at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, pop culture experts Rocsi Diaz, Naz Perez and iHeart Media’s Tanya Rad break down the major highlights of the night, including the surprise wins and snubs, and the most buzzworthy speeches during Live From E!: Golden Globes After Party. For digital coverage, Live From E! Stream: Golden Globes digital show returns on @enews Twitter, eonline.com, and the “E! News” app at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, featuring Daily Pop Co-host Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert, Naz Perez.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will honor the best in film and television from 2020, including honoring Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” and honoring Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

The 2021 Golden Globes air live Sunday, February 28 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.