WATCH: Star-Studded Uber Eats Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Uber Eats just jumped back into the Super Bowl game, and it could be the most unappetizing game day commercial ever—intentionally.

For 2022, the food delivery service made it known that they do more than just food orders.

In a star-studded game day ad that played during the big match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, big celebrity names such as Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Trevor Noah were all stunned to find items in their Uber Eats delivery orders that aren’t usually edible.

After Coolidge’s Uber Eats delivery arrived, she asked, “If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” She answered her own question by later chowing down on a roll of paper towels. (Fun fact: Coolidge told The Today show she really did chew on paper towels while filming the ad.)

In addition to Coolidge’s unappetizing “eats,” “Succession” star Nicholas Braun decided to “eats” his delivered dish soap, while Gwyneth Paltrow nibbled on a candle. And if you want to see what Trevor Noah ate, well…

Uber Eats Has Expanded Its Focus Over the Past Few Years

Uber Eats has grown substantially over the past few years. For 2021, “Wayne’s World” stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey teamed up for an Uber Eats Super Bowl ad with an “Eat Local” message aimed at supporting local restaurants. But a lot has changed in the past year when it comes to the needs of consumers, and Uber is on it.

The original focus on restaurant delivery led the company to another “shop local” mantra that includes drops offs of groceries, cosmetics, and household products. Hence the new “Uber Eats. And Uber Don’t Eats” slogan.

In an interview with Adweek, Uber CMO Thomas Racnese said the COVID-19 pandemic spawned huge growth and a new focus for the company. The goal is for Uber Eats to now provide “everything in your local community so that you can get it within the next hour.”

Ahead of the full 2022 ad, Uber Eats released a trio of teasers that provide hints to this year’s campaign. The first one featured late-night host Trevor Noah sniffing – and then eating – a roll-on deodorant that was delivered with his Uber Eats order. The verdict: Not good. (The taste, not the delivery service.)

In another clip, actress Jennifer Coolidge was seen chomping on a bright, violet-colored lipstick after she questioned why it was delivered with her Uber Eats groceries.

“What? Lipstick? Lipstick delivered with Uber Eats?” Coolidge said in the teaser, before taking a bite and declaring, “It tastes like purple!” For the record, she also took a bite out of a makeup brush.





And a third clip, which made it into the finished ad showed Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow eating from one of her $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles. alongside ger Uber Eats order.

“This candle tastes funny,” she said as she makes a confused face in the video. “Not bad, but funny.”





