Usher’s Girlfriend, Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Goicoechea, Is the Mother of His 2 Youngest Kids

Usher, who is performing during the Super Bowl 2024 halftime, has a long-term girlfriend named Jennifer Goicoechea. She is the mother of his two youngest kids.

Goicoechea is a force in the music industry in her own right. She is also known as Jenn Goicoechea. Over the years, Usher and Jenn Goicoechea have gushed about each other on their respective Instagram pages, although they have never married. Usher has been married twice before, to Grace Miguel and Tameka Foster.

Here’s what you need to know about Usher’s girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea:

1. Jennifer Goicoechea, Who Was Born to Italian & Puerto Rican Parents, Was Named 1 of the Top 25 Women in Atlanta

In 2015, Rolling Out named “Jennifer ‘Boogs’ Goicoechea” as one of the “Top 25 Women of Atlanta.” That article described her as “Associate director of the Rhythm and Soul division at ASCAP.”

Today reports that ASCAP stands for the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. She worked there from 2014 through 2016, the site reported, and is now “senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records.”

According to the Rolling Out article, Goicoechea “had humble beginnings growing up in Miami.”

Her mother is Italian and her father is Puerto Rican, the article reported, and she started her career by “shadowing her mother Barbara Goicoechea, an accomplished production manager for Act Productions.”

She later worked for the singer Ciara, Rolling Out reported, and eventually “she groomed her first solo act, KING (formerly Keisha Rain), under her own management company, Boogs’N’Effect Management.”

At ASCAP, her duties included “the discovery and development of songwriters and music publishers, forming and maintaining relationships within all aspects of the music industry,” Rolling Out reported.

She was described in the article as having a “combination of conﬁdence, fearlessness, a risk-taking attitude and true hustle.”

“The key is learning how to maneuver, being able to adapt, and staying ﬂexible and keeping your integrity intact, not giving up or giving in,” she told the site.

2. Jenn Goicoechea Was Photographed With Usher as Far Back as 2016, When He Was Married to Wife Grace Miguel

In 2016, Goicoechea first posted a photo of Usher, showing them speaking to each other in a close environment. “Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking too 🙄😂 But my nails look good 💅🏼😜” she wrote.

Three years later, she was photographed attending Usher’s birthday party.

According to Today, Usher was married in 2016 when Goicoechea posted the photo with Usher, “to his former manager, Grace Miguel.”

They divorced in 2018, and a year later, Usher and Goicochea were photographed kissing at the Hollywood Bowl, Today reported.

3. Usher Had His 2 Youngest Kids With Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher also has two children with his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. Their names are Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello, Business Insider reported. The kids were born in 2020 and 2021, according to Today.

Usher had his two oldest children with ex-wife Foster, according to Business Insider. Their names are Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely.

A week before the Super Bowl, Goicoechea wrote on her Instagram page, “My Threenager made her first acting debut in her Daddy’s New single ‘Ruin’ 🥲❤️ Sovereign… Mommy couldn’t be prouder ❤️🥰” The video shows Usher with his daughter.

4. Jennifer Goicoechea Called Usher Her ‘Homie Lover Friend’

Goicoechea sometimes posts about Usher on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my Homie Lover Friend ♥️” she wrote in October. That same month, she posted a photo showing her alone in Paris, and wrote, “Sooooo long story short… Went to Paris, Had a ball, Made new friends, Looked back at pictures…Decided I’m tired of this long a** hair in a bun so I cut it off 😂🤣🤷🏻‍♀️”

Usher told ExtraTV how he and his girlfriend came up with the name Sovereign for their daughter. “So Sovereign… is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name… She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo Ray — Bo is at the end of it, so she’s my little reign-bo,” he said. “I’m on diaper duty plus, man, and she has yummy toes. Yes, I can’t help it.”

5. Usher Referred to His Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea as His ‘Partna’

Usher has gushed about his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

In 2023, Usher wrote on Instagram of Goicoechea, “couldn’t ask for a better partna. Happy birthday my love.”

Today reported that Goicoechea has never been married, and it’s not clear whether she and Usher ever plan to tie the knot. He has been married twice before, to Miguel and Tameka Foster, Today reported.

