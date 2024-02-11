Usher’s Marriages, to Tameka Foster & Grace Miguel, Didn’t Last Long

The singer Usher, who is performing during Super Bowl 2024, does not currently have a wife. He was married twice. His ex-wives are Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel.

Foster was Usher’s first wife; Miguel was his second. Both marriages only lasted a couple years each.

Usher does have a current girlfriend. She is Jenn Goicoechea, who is the mother of his two youngest kids. Usher was photographed with Goicoechea as far back as 2016, when he was still married to Miguel.

Usher has two children with Goicoechea. Their names are Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello, Business Insider reported. The kids were born in 2020 and 2021, according to Today.

Usher had his two oldest children with ex-wife Foster, according to Business Insider. Their names are Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely.

Here’s what you need to know about Usher’s ex-wives:

Usher Was Married to Ex Wife Tameka Foster for 2 Years

Play

Usher was married to Foster for two years. She is his first wife. Usher Raymond filed for divorce from Foster in 2009, according to The Source.

Foster opened up about the problems in the marriage in a video interview with Smitty and Dee in 2024.

She said that her sisters were tearing her down. “People who looked like me, my complexion.” Asked if the criticism derived from her age, Foster said, “I think it was a combination. I think we didn’t have support from his mom early on.” She also said the criticism was because “I was older” and she had children before and was married before. She said, “I don’t know what they wanted but it wasn’t what he wanted.”

She said that maybe her fans wanted him to stay single.

Usher Told Oprah Winfrey That He Loved Tameka Foster But ‘She Made Us Enemies’

In 2012, Usher spoke about the dissolution of his marriage to Oprah Winfrey. “I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I could never understand,” he said, according to ABC.

“This will be the only time that I’ve ever chosen to speak about it,” he added to Winfrey. “I’ve been a man of integrity throughout the entire process, which I hope my boys will understand. That’s the way to go. That’s the way to be.”

Usher told Oprah that he loved Foster, but his mother did not attend the wedding. “There were a ton of people who believed in the marriage and there were a ton of people who didn’t,” said Usher to Winfrey.

“Of course it hurt me. You know…this is supposed to be the person that I feel I’m going to share the rest of my life with and nobody is responding the way that I’d like them to respond,” said Usher to Winfrey. ABC noted that Usher was granted custody of the couple’s two kids.

When Winfrey asked Usher if he ever cheated on Foster, he responded, “Towards the end of our marriage, I found myself lost, and I just wanted outNo. I was faithful at heart. No, but not faithful all the way. Even having a conversation with another woman, period, about matters of your relationship or emotions is, in my opinion, not being faithful.”

Winfrey asked if he was with another woman “sexually,” and he responded, “When we were separated, yes, I was. We were not divorced.”

Usher Was Married to Ex Wife Grace Miguel for 3 Years & Once Described Her as ‘Someone Who Has Been Able to Support & Understand All of Who I Am’

In 2018, Usher filed for divorce from Grace Miguel after three years of marriage, People reported.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the couple told People in a statement. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Miguel was Usher’s manager; they married in 2015, People reported.

“One thing that has come from having a great partner like Grace is being able to cherish the places that I’ve gone,” he told Billboard of Miguel in 2014. “We see the monumental sites, go to the museums, eat in the best restaurants. I’m that guy now! In the past I’d do what I have to do and get on the bus to the next city. Life has become a vacation.”

Billboard described Miguel as “a former Island Def Jam executive, calling her an “impressive presence herself: attractive, stylish, off-the-charts smart.”

“She’s someone who has been able to support and understand all of who I am,” he told Billboard. “Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person.”

READ NEXT: Usher’s Current Girlfriend.