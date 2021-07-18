Who Is Amanda Markert’s Husband Dan Frazier?

In 2013, Pauly D, born Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., fathered a child, who is now 8 years old. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star was never in a relationship with his daughter, Amabella’s mother, Amanda Markert. US Weekly reported that Markert became pregnant with Amabella after a brief Las Vegas encounter with the television personality.

In May 2021, Markert took to Instagram to let her followers know she and her fiancé Dan Frazier got married. The post featured a few pictures from the ceremony, which was held at the Hotel LBI, located in New Jersey. While Frazier does not appear to have social media accounts, his wife often posts pictures of him on Instagram.

Dan Frazier Met Amanda Markert in 2019

According to Frazier and Markert’s wedding website, they first met in May 2019. Markert, who is religious, explained that she had been praying to find an ideal partner. The mother-of-two also mentioned that Frazier has at least one child from a previous relationship.

The New Jersey native revealed she appreciated that her now-husband prayed while on a lunch date at the start of their relationship. Markert went on to say that she values his patience and generosity. She then noted that Frazier “proposed to [her]” in September 2020 and described the engagement as “the best night of [her] whole life.”

“It’s an unexplainable feeling when God walks you right into the life you prayed for. Danny is an answered prayer and he has made all my dreams come true. He compliments my strengths and my weaknesses and he brings out the best in me,” wrote Markert.

The former VIP bottle service girl also seemed to compare her relationship with Frazier to the Biblical “story of Rebekah and Isaac.”

“It was a romantic story based solely on God’s guidance. It started with a prayer for success that God would bless someone else (a selfless prayer from Abraham’s servant when searching for a wife for Isaac). As a result of being guided by God, not only was Isaac and Rebekah’s first meeting a success, but more importantly, so was their marriage,” explained Markert.

Pauly D Also Has a Significant Other

Pauly D is currently dating Nikki Hall. The couple was introduced during the first season of “Double Shot at Love.” In a November 2020 interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, alongside his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” castmates, the 41-year-old spoke about his relationship.

He explained that during “Double Shot at Love” Season 2, he and Hall “kind of like reconnected and then after the show [they] started to date.”

“Then we started to build an actual real relationship. We gave it a real shot at love. You know, off camera,” explained the MTV star.

The DJ also noted that they “got locked in the house together from this whole quarantine,” but described the experience as “a blessing.”

“Never would I ever have this much time at home. I’m always on tour. I’m on a flight every single day so this put me in one spot at a long period of a time. Enough to build a real relationship and I’m proud of it,” said Pauly D.

He went on to say that he believed his “Jersey Shore” castmates have an appreciation for Hall. Jennifer “JWoww” Farley then revealed that she “adore[s] her.”

“I probably like her a lot more than Pauly. No offense. She is so sweet, so humble, but really has her s*** together and knows where she wants to go in life and I really appreciate that about her because she’s just a very strong woman,” explained the 35-year-old.

