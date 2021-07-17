PHOTOS: The Mother of Pauly D’s Daughter Got Married

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., better known as Pauly D, welcomed his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, in 2013. According to US Weekly, he and Amabella’s mother, Amanda Markert, had a one-time fling, nine months before their daughter’s birth. While DelVecchio and Markert were never romantically involved, they both seem to be committed to raising their 8-year-old.

Amanda Markert Got Married Earlier This Year

On May 1, Markert announced on Instagram that she wed her beau, Dan Frazier. According to a different Instagram post, uploaded on November 10, 2020, the couple got engaged on September 25, 2020.

Markert shared numerous pictures of her wedding day on her Instagram account. In one post, she sported her wedding dress, a veil, and a delicate tiara, while clasping someone else’s hands. The New Jersey native also shared a series of photos that showed her and Frazier posing together, her sitting in a pink toy car, and throwing balloons with what appears to be her bridal party. She credited the wedding photographer Tim Camuso with taking the pictures.

“The day all of my dreams came true! Thank you @jkrosephoto for capturing these moments!” read the caption of the post.

DelVecchio did not appear to be in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

DelVecchio Lives With His Girlfriend Nikki Hall

While DelVecchio is not married, he has a girlfriend named Nikki Hall, who he began dating following the production of “Double Shot at Love” season 2, which premiered in July 2020. In January, In Touch reported that the couple “decided to quarantine together” because of coronavirus, which the MTV star discussed on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” In season 4, episode 1, he informed his castmates that his romance with Hall had been going relatively well.

“We haven’t killed each other yet! I’ve never spent so much time with one person in my life,” quipped the 40-year-old.

The reality star also explained that “[t]hrough this pandemic” he has made some significant changes.

“I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend. Nikki and I, we left ‘Double Shot’ with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on ‘Double Shot 2.’ It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki,” said DelVecchio.

According to Screen Rant, DelVecchio received some backlash following the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 4, episode 16 premiere. The DJ pranked his girlfriend by pretending to propose, which some fans deemed to be cruel. For instance, a viewer expressed their distaste for the prank on Twitter, writing, “i feel like @DJPaulyD just have @NikkiHallTM ultimate blue balls. & not for nothing but if a man ever got down on one knee to NOT actually propose i would be p***ed (especially on national television).”

Hall was quick to reply to the comment.

“Well it’s a d*** good thing he’s not your man ehh… Lighten up a little bit sweetheart… Why are you so worried about if I *emphasis on I* can take a joke or not?!” wrote Hall.

