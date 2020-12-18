How Angelina Pivarnick Responded to Her Co-Stars’ Ultimatum

Is this Jersey Shore or Survivor? The MTV stars have not been on good terms since Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, and now the boys are ready to put the fate of Angelina’s future with the series in her own hands.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino previously sat down with the girls to try to discuss how everyone would move forward, but Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley weren’t ready to budge. Mike made his final effort to bring everyone together by giving Angelina an ultimatum.

“It’s coming to the point where, if you don’t want to be part of this family, we might have to move on without you,” Mike told MTV cameras.

The Situation told Angelina the same thing while speaking to her with the other guys. “We wanted to put all the fun and games aside and joking and say we want to move forward,” he said on the December 17 episode of Jersey Shore. “If you want this situation solved, you have to be part of the solution. We just want to move forward, all of us.”

Mike finished his ultimatum by asking Angelina some important questions: “Do you want to be in this family? There are times for fun and games and there are times to be serious. Do you want us to take you serious?”

Angelina Was Shocked by the Demand

In an interview with Too Fab, the Staten Island native confessed that the boys had been working with her off-camera to make things better with Deena and Jenni.

“The boys didn’t want any more drama and I understand that, because stringing them along having them go through this, it’s like woman drama,” she continued. “It was like, enough is enough at this point.”

It seems Angelina is ready to move on. “I just wanted to sit down with them and just see what they had to say, and just squash this shit already. Life is short, you know?” she said. “That’s really where I was at, but seeing them be serious like that, alright, well, shit’s gonna hit the fan now because, you know, what’s gonna happen?”

Deena Cried Over Angelina Coming to Las Vegas

Deena was so disturbed to find out that Angelina would be joining them for Season 4 of Family Vacation that she broke down in tears on the December 17 episode.

Mike was nervous to tell his roommate, who is pregnant with her second child. “Angelina is on her way, and I feel like it’s almost like a hurricane about to come ashore,” he said, as noted by Monsters and Critics. “Right now is judgment day. We’re at lunch, and it’s time to break it to Deena. I don’t know how she’s going to take it.”

Deena said she was “blindsided” by the news. “Angelina’s coming? Are you guys kidding?” she asked. “My heart’s beating really fast.”

DJ Pauly D did not like to see his friend upset. “Oh no, this was the worst-case scenario. I did not want to see a pregnant woman cry,” he told cameras.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

