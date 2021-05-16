Jersey Shore Cast ‘Refused’ to Film With Ronnie Magro: Report

Ronnie Magro’s felony charges might have been dropped, but his recent arrest led him to step back from “Jersey Shore.” Ronnie said it was because he wanted to work on his mental health, but sources told The Sun in a May 14 report that cast members of “Jersey Shore” are afraid to work with their longtime roommate. They think he’s a “ticking time bomb” and they feel “uncomfortable” about filming with him.

“The entire cast has said they don’t want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable,” an insider told the publication. “They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad.”

Ronnie, 35, had filmed with the cast for season four-B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” but the star was missing from the trailer after he was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on April 22. Ronnie revealed he would be taking a step back from the series on May 13 to work on himself, but it wasn’t clear if he would be returning to “Jersey Shore.”

His co-stars made it clear they didn’t want to work with him in the future. “The cast doesn’t know if Ronnie has been politely fired. He has been part of the filming until now, but they don’t know if anything he has filmed will air,” a source told The Sun.“They were uncomfortable filming with him moving forward.”

Ronnie’s Lawyer Says He’s Being Treated For ‘Psychological Issues’

Ronnie talked about the state of his mental health when he addressed his departure from “Jersey Shore.” The star’s lawyers confirmed Ronnie was going to get help.

“He is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time,” the MTV alum’s lawyers said, as noted by E! News. “His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself and better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

While the felony charges against Ronnie were dropped, the star could still be in legal trouble. He was on probation for another domestic violence cast involving ex-girlfriend Jen Harley when he was detained on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. His current girlfriend, lash technician Saffire Matos, was not named in the original reports.

Instead of filing new charges against Ronnie, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office slapped the “Jersey Shore” star with a probation violation, E! News reported. He’s scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on June 29.

Ronnie Is Taking His Arrest as a ‘Lesson’

Though he has shared several statements via Instagram stories, the star did not issue an apology after his most recent arrest. Instead, he thanked his friends for not betraying him and said he wanted to work on himself so he could become a better father for his daughter, 3-year-old Ariana Sky.

“I take all experiences as lessons,” he wrote on April 26. “You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn’t [sic]! But I guess they call it the weeding process… Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me!”

Ronnie said he and MTV agreed it would be best for him to step away from the show. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” he wrote on May 13. “This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

The star then shared a cryptic quote on May 16 about mental health

Having anxiety and depression is like being scared and tired at the same time. It’s the fear of failure but no urge to be productive. It’s wanting friends but hate socializing. It’s wanting to be alone but not wanting to be lonely. It’s caring about everything then caring about nothing. It’s feeling everything at once then feeling paralyzingly numb.

Don’t miss season four B of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” when it returns Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Fans Drag Vinny Guadagnino