Famous ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ House For Sale

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house is for sale.

The Manalapan, New Jersey mansion that was the setting for the first three seasons of the MTV spinoff has hit the market for $1. 4 million, according to the New York Post — and it comes with a lot more amenities than the fact that “Snooki slept here.”

Here are the details:

The ‘Jersey Shore’ House features 7 Bedrooms & 7 Bathrooms & Spans 6,000 Square Feet

Jersey Shore fans got an up-close look at the house located at 18 Kinney Drive when Pauly D gave a tour of it ahead of the first season of the Jersey Shore spinoff.

The lavish home, which was the Jersey Shore cast’s main filming location from 2018 until the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, features seven-bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a private balcony. There are also seven-bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a large fireplace, a home gym, and a stunning spiral staircase in the entryway.

Outdoors, there is a large patio, gazebo, hot tub, and an Olympic-sized custom pool with a rock fountain and slide in the large back yard. There’s also a “housekeeper’s quarters” and a three-car garage.

You can see all of the current photos of the home in the Trulia listing here.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Moved Into the House After They Were Rejected from a Home Near Barnegat Bay

It’s clear that Manalapan is a “Family” friendly area. But the Jersey Shore cast only landed there after they were rejected from another New Jersey location nearly 10 years after their original antics played out on MTV.

When the spinoff series was originally announced, producers wanted to film at a home in Brick, New Jersey overlooking Barnegat Bay, but their permit request was denied, according to New Jersey Patch. At the time, local officials said they didn’t want the area to become overridden by crowds as the popular reality show filmed.

Brick Township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin told Patch that the request by 495 Productions was denied because officials felt filming in the area would negatively impact the neighborhood and draw “curious onlookers” hoping to meet the stars of the show.

“Using the house to film a TV show is not consistent with a standard residential use,” Bergin said at the time.

Luckily, Manalapan town officials approved the production company’s permit, so Jersey Shore was filmed at the second choice location.

Manalapan Mayor Jack McNaboe told Asbury Park Press that filming went off without any problems.

“They gave us parameters, no residents would be on film unless they were vetted in advance and signed a waiver,” the mayor said in 2018. “They said they may go to some local businesses, but that was between them and the businesses. I personally have not received a complaint.”

The fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, which was rented out just for the Jersey Shore cast and crew. Production is also underway at the same Las Vegas location for Season 5.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Star Dishes Out Cast Secrets