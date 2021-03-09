Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Huge News With Zack Clayton

Jenni “JWoww” Farley had some exciting news to share on Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. The Jersey Shore star and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, are engaged!

JWoww revealed that Zack popped the question on February 27, Jenni’s birthday, in one of the most romantic settings — on top of the Empire State Building in New York City. She shared a couple of photos from the special day, the first showing her and Zack locking lips while standing high above the city of Manhattan, her diamond ring on full display.

In the second photo, the two are posed looking out over the city while sipping champagne. Jenni kept her hand on Zack’s chest, ensuring a full view of her diamond. You can check out the post below.

“On 2.27 I said yes on top of the Empire State Building,” Jenni captioned the post, adding purple and a pink heart emojis, and tagging Zack. Although he has yet to make an announcement of his own, he commented on Jenni’s post: “you’re my forever.”

Several people flocked to the comments section to congratulate Jenni, including her former Jersey Shore roommate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“Congratulations!!” Sammi wrote, adding a black heart emoji and the diamond ring emoji.

This marks Jenni’s second engagement; she was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two children. Jenni and Roger split in September 2018, and she went public with Zack six months later. According to Us Weekly, Jenni and Roger’s divorce was still not finalized at the time.

Zack Posted a Hint About the Engagement on Instagram in a Sweet Birthday Message to Jenni

Zack shared a sweet photo with Jenni on her birthday, and may have posted a hint about their engagement in the caption.

“Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life,” he wrote, adding “I love you” and wishing Jenni a happy birthday, ending his message with a red heart emoji.

Jenni commented on the post, writing, “Thanks baby. I love you,” and adding a red heart emoji of her own. In the post, Zack and Jenni were cuddled up on a beach at sunset. It’s unclear when the photo was taken or if the two were engaged by that time.

Jenni & Zack Have Been Dating Since 2019

According to the website Who’s Dated Who, Jenni and Zack have been dating since 2019. Zack has made a few appearances on Jersey Shore, as Jenni wanted him to meet her roommates, who are also some of her best friends.

At the time, the roommates poked fun at the relationship because of the significant age difference between Jenni and Zack — she is nine years his elder. Back then, Zack was just 24-years-old, so the roommates called him “24.”

Things were fairly rocky between Jenni and Zack, who broke up for a bit six months into their relationship. According to Us Weekly, the split came after Jenni watched Zack get too close to Jersey Shore cast member Angelina Pivarnick.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Jenni wrote on Instagram after the episode had aired. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards,” she added.

They didn’t stay apart for very long, however, and things have been pretty solid ever since.

