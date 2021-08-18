Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Have ‘First Date Night’ Since Romeo’s Birth

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife of nearly three years, Lauren Sorrentino, had their first child, Romeo, on May 26, 2021. Like many first-time parents, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars have been busy tending to the needs of their newborn baby. However, the couple was recently able to take some time for themselves.

Lauren Sorrentino Shared Two Pictures of Her & Her Husband

On August 17, Lauren shared an Instagram post that featured two photos that showed her posing with Mike in front of a mirror. The mother-of-one wore a black dress while her husband sported a casual ensemble that consisted of a black T-shirt, ripped jeans, and tennis shoes. An unidentified camera operator can be seen in the background of one of the pictures. In the post’s caption, Lauren revealed that she and Mike were having a “date night.”

“First date night as parents [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] [camera emoji],” wrote the 36-year-old.

Mike was quick to respond to the pictures in the comments section.

“Hot mamma,” wrote the “Jersey Shore” star, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Quite a few fans also commented on the post, with many complimenting the Sorrentinos.

“Hawt couple alert! With the cutest baby! #icannot,” wrote one social media user.

“You guys look so good & @lauren_sorrentino what baby cause you snapped right back! Have fun and don’t mom guilt! [Red heart emoji] y’all deserve this,” added another commenter.

“You guys look great. Enjoy,” chimed in a third fan.

Mike also shared one of the pictures on his Instagram account.

“Mom & dad working [camera emoji],” read the caption of the post.

The Sorrentinos Spoke About the Production of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

During an August 2021 episode of their podcast, titled “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” the couple spoke about the production of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5. The couple revealed that Romeo’s birth will be featured during the upcoming season.

“We documented it on the new season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ and I believe you guys are going to, you know, love our story,” said Mike.

Lauren then teased that Romeo’s delivery was eventful.

“I will say it was a rollercoaster. It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions — the delivery,” said the mother-of-one.

Mike also explained that he and his wife were refraining from spoiling anything that could be included in “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5. He shared, however, that they are “very excited for how everything sort of turned out and [they] actually are currently filming for the new season.”

Lauren then shared some information about Romeo, noting that he “is a happy and healthy baby and that’s all [they] wanted and wished for” as parents. She went on to say that after going on a hiatus to focus on their child, they are busy with work again.

“We are locked and loaded with ‘Here’s the Sitch’ podcast for the rest of the year. And like my husband said we are filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ as well. We are working on many projects to keep bringing happiness and our story to the masses. And we did document the whole process and I’m very excited for you guys to see everything that went on,” said the former realtor.

