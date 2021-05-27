It’s a Baby Situation! Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy

Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are officially parents! The “Jersey Shore” stars welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Roman Reign, on May 26, 2021.

Mike and Lauren have been documenting their pregnancy on Instagram, starting an account for their son fairly early on. The very first post shared on the ItsBabySituation Instagram account shows Mike and Lauren’s pregnancy announcement and was uploaded in November 2020. Week after week, the couple has been posting “bumpdates” to keep fans in the loop, and to document all of the special moments and milestones of Lauren’s pregnancy.

On May 24, Mike and Lauren shared their very last bumpdate before welcoming their son.

“Baby Sitch is the size of a pumpkin or a honeydew melon! This will be my last bumpdate,” Lauren captioned a photo of her cradling her tummy. “Thank you guys for all the love and sweet messages! I couldn’t have imagined to receive so much support through this entire pregnancy journey, you guys are truly amazing! I’m so excited to begin and share my motherhood journey! I have received a ton of DMs about the nursery, so don’t worry those pics will be up soon. We’re just focusing on baby arriving any day now! We can’t wait to finally meet our little prince,” she added.

Two days later, the couple shared a few professional shots of Lauren, likely from a maternity shoot. “Can’t wait to meet this little one,” the caption read. Mike shared the post to his Instagram Stories, writing “it’s happening,” and leading fans to think that Lauren was in labor. Turns out, she was!

The First Photo of Baby Situation Is Here

Mike and Lauren shared the first photo of Baby Situation on May 27, just one day after he was born. The little bundle of joy weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long. The couple did not provide any further updates.

The first photo that the Sorrentinos shared of their newborn showed him wrapped in a swaddle that featured his name “Romeo” and crowns, perfect for the little prince. He was pictured sound asleep with his name written on a sign that rested on top of the swaddle.

Mike & Lauren Picked out Their Baby’s Name a few Months ago

Mike and Lauren named their son Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

“It’s very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning,” Lauren told Us Weekly back in April. “We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, ‘That’s it,'” Lauren added.

At the time, the two decided to keep the baby’s name a secret, but Mike gave fans one hint: the name is Italian. “Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name,” he told the outlet.

