Mike Sorrentino & Wife On Who Said ‘I Love You’ First

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce Sorrentino have come a long way since their first date.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” couple first met nearly two decades ago, had a long “break” in their relationship, then married in 2018 and are now living in a stunning $1.8 million New Jersey home while expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in May.

The couple’s lavish lifestyle is a major step up from their early days as a young couple.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Recently Opened Up About Their First Date

While recently playing Us Weekly’s “Not-So-Newly Married Game,” The Situations looked back on their first date which took place almost 20 years ago. Mike, 38, told Us that the date was “probably DVD and Chill.”

Lauren, 36, added that back in the pre-Netflix days then they “just did movies and dinner” after a pitstop at a video rental store. “We are, like, so old that like we dated back when you would go to Blockbuster,” she said.

Mike chimed in to add that they “went to Italian first, pasta and pizza, and then back to DVD and [chill].” The “Jersey Shore” veteran added that Blockbuster “was the best,” and that the couple would “walk around and just be amazed at what you want to pick out, with all the popcorn and snacks.”

Mike Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce Were College Sweethearts

Mike and Lauren first started dating in college, and he was the one who was quick to say “I love you.”

“I’m a cancer, so we put our feelings out there pretty quickly,” he said. ‘I definitely said it. It was during college. We were college sweethearts. Maybe actually 17 years ago when we first met.”

Lauren admitted that back then she was “very guarded” with her feelings so she would have never dropped the L-word first. “Even if I had feelings, I never shared that. Like, I’d wait until it was safe, like smooth sailing,” she admitted.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Mike and Lauren talked about how they dated in college in the early 2000s. When the Situation was cast for the MTV reality show Jersey Shore, the two decided to take a break for “however long Jersey Shore was.” The “break “lasted for several years as viewers saw a now-single Mike hook up with many other women during the show’s original run from 2009 to 2012.

In early 2013, the exes reconnected after not running into each other at all during their dating break.

“It was kind of like fate,” Lauren told the outlet. “One night in spring of 2013, I was at a kickboxing gym and he knew I was going there because I kept seeing his family there. He knew what class I took every night and then he showed up. We connected and that was just it. Even though we were on such a long break — like, years — once we reconnected, it was full steam ahead.”

When the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” spinoff made its debut in 2018, Mike and Lauren were shown as a couple and he even proposed to her on the show. In an interview that year, Lauren said Mike is her “soulmate.”

