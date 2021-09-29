‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Post Photos in Celebration of National Sons Day

As fans are aware, quite a few “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast members are parents. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino, and Deena Cortese recently took to Instagram to celebrate National Sons Day, which was observed on September 28.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Uploaded Pictures of Their Son Romeo

Mike Sorrentino’s September 27 Instagram post featured five photos of his 4-month-old son, Romeo, who he shares with his wife, Lauren. In the first image, Mike stood on a tree-lined street. He gripped the stroller’s handlebar and looked toward the camera. The next photo showed the 39-year-old holding his son while on a beach. The third shot featured Lauren and Romeo. The 4-month-old was in what appears to be his crib for the following picture. The final photo showed the baby sitting in an activity center.

“#nationalsonday [flexed bicep emoji] [baby emoji],” captioned Mike.

Lauren also uploaded an Instagram post in celebration of National Sons Day. The first two pictures showed the 36-year-old sitting on a couch while holding her son. Romeo had been placed on his back for the third snap. The baby laughed and looked away from the photographer. The final two pictures showed the 4-month-old in his activity center.

“Happy #nationalsonday my baby [folded hands emoji] [baby emoji] Romeo Reign [white heart emoji],” wrote Lauren in the post’s caption.

Snooki & Deena Cortese Uploaded Instagram Pictures To Celebrate National Sons Day

On September 28, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a photo of her and her sons, Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2, with her Instagram followers. In the picture, the reality television star sat on the floor with her two sons.

In the caption of the post, Polizzi revealed that she believed she was a day late in posting the photo.

“I’m a terrible mom & missed #nationalsonsday yesterday. I love you both so much that’s it’s indescribable. My boys [folded hand emoji] #blessed,” read the caption.

Deena Cortese was quick to correct Polizzi in the comments section.

“It’s today !” wrote the 34-year-old.

Quite a few social media users shared similar comments.

“It’s actually today Nicole you’re not late,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s actually today so you are right on time Mawmaw!!” added another Instagram user.

Cortese shared side-by-side photos of her two sons, Cameron, 4-months, and Christopher John “CJ,” 2. Cameron, who was wearing a blue-and-white romper, can be seen lounging in a sea-themed chair. CJ posed for the camera while holding a golf club. The 2-year-old flashed a smile while focusing his attention on the camera lens.

“Happy National son day to these two beautiful boys.. you two are my everything .. both so sweet and so handsome .. Mommy and daddy feel blessed every single day [red heart emoji] #nationalsonday #happynationalsonday,” wrote Cortese in the post caption.

Many fans shared kind messages in the post’s comments section.

“You seriously have the cutest boys ever [heart-eye emoji] [red heart emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“They are both very precious [heart-eye emoji],” added another social media user.

“They are so handsome. Gorgeous eyes from mommy,” shared a different fan.

“Oh my goodness I truly have never seen such cute children [eight pleading face emojis],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

