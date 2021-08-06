Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals What She Gave up for Her Husband

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wed her husband Jionni LaValle nearly seven years ago. During a recent appearance on Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast, co-hosted by Hunter March, the reality television star revealed that she had to make a sacrifice for LaValle.

During the interview, which was uploaded on July 19, Hilton asked Polizzi “what is [her] spirit animal.” The MTV star responded that she felt most connected to cats.

“A cat for sure I feel like I was a cat in my past life because I love naps and when I just look at cats I feel like that we get each other. So I’m a huge cat person,” explained Polizzi.

She noted, however, she is unable to have cats because of LaValle’s allergies.

“My husband is severely allergic to cats so when I decided to fall in love with him I was like I’m literally giving up my love for cats so it’s a huge thing,” said the reality television star.

Hilton asserted that Polizzi’s sacrifice was “so sweet.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Her Cat, Rocky, in 2011

While speaking to People magazine in 2011, Polizzi spoke about her love for her cat named Rocky. She noted that during the production of “Jersey Shore” season 4, she had a difficult time being away from Rocky.

“This might sound, like, really sick, but when I was in Italy, I didn’t really miss my parents. I missed my cat, Rocky. That’s why I really wanted to go home. No offense, Dad,” said Polizzi.

She also shared that she considered that cat to be “like [her] best friend.”

“I love him to death. I would die for Rocky,” stated Polizzi.

Unfortunately, the cat passed away in 2013. Polizzi announced Rocky’s death on an Instagram post in December 2013. The reality television star shared a close-up picture of the cat.

“R.I.P rocky. You were my best friend and always made me smile. I love you so much [crying emoji] #soupset #lostmybff #catlady [two pensive face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shared That She Wanted to Work With Animals

Before joining the cast of “Jersey Shore,” Polizzi intended to have a career related to animals. In a 2018 YouTube video, the mother-of-three shared her experience becoming a cast member. She explained that when she was in her early 20s she “was going to college, Ulster County Community College … to be a veterinary technician.”

“I love animals more than people, no offense,” said Polizzi.

She went on to say that she “had one more semester before [she] graduated.” However, her plans were detoured when she saw a Facebook post regarding auditions for “Jersey Shore.” The 33-year-old noted that she “never finished college” and still would like to complete her education.

“I actually want to one day but when I have the time. Like I still want to have more babies and I’m filming ‘Jersey’ still and other shows, so eventually I would love to get my license in veterinary technician but until then I’m going to be busy performing for you guys for reality TV,” said Polizzi.

